Nov 20, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) drives against Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-9) will look to break an eight-game road slide when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

The 61 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 20.1 fewer points than the Knights give up (81.1).

The Knights put up an average of 61 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 55.8 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

The Cavaliers make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

The Knights are shooting 37.6% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 39.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner paces his team in both points (13.9) and rebounds (8.5) per contest, and also posts 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Reece Beekman leads his team in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kadin Shedrick puts up 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the floor.

Kihei Clark puts up 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Armaan Franklin posts 11.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch