Publish date:
How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-9) will look to break an eight-game road slide when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- The 61 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 20.1 fewer points than the Knights give up (81.1).
- The Knights put up an average of 61 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 55.8 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- The Cavaliers make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
- The Knights are shooting 37.6% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 39.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner paces his team in both points (13.9) and rebounds (8.5) per contest, and also posts 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Reece Beekman leads his team in assists per game (4.5), and also posts 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Kadin Shedrick puts up 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the floor.
- Kihei Clark puts up 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Armaan Franklin posts 11.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Brandon Rush is the Knights' top scorer (13.8 points per game) and assist man (1.9), and averages 2.6 rebounds.
- John Square Jr. is averaging a team-best 4.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 7.4 points and 1.2 assists, making 59.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Devon Dunn leads the Knights in assists (2.4 per game), and produces 12 points and 1.9 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Sebastien Lamaute is posting 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 40.5% of his shots from the field and 47.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Ibrahim Wattara is posting 5.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest, making 41.7% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)