Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Dec 18, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Wagner Seahawks (20-3, 13-1 NEC) hope to continue an eight-game road winning streak when they visit the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-22, 3-10 NEC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Rothman Center

Rothman Center

Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner

The Knights record 58.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 60.7 the Seahawks allow.

The Seahawks average just 1.5 more points per game (71.7) than the Knights give up to opponents (70.2).

The Knights make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

The Knights scoring leader is Brandon Rush, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Anquan Hill leads Fairleigh Dickinson in rebounding, averaging 5.1 per game, while Devon Dunn leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.0 in each contest.

The Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Dunn, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

John Square Jr. is Fairleigh Dickinson's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Wagner Players to Watch

Alex Morales has the top spot on the Seahawks leaderboards for scoring (17.9 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game), and assists (3.7 per game).

Morales is reliable from deep and leads the Seahawks with 1.0 made three per game.

Wagner's leader in steals is Morales with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Elijah Ford with 0.9 per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Cent. Conn. St. L 91-82 Away 2/10/2022 Saint Francis (PA) L 78-65 Home 2/12/2022 Sacred Heart W 82-75 Home 2/17/2022 Merrimack L 64-44 Away 2/19/2022 Bryant L 105-93 Away 2/24/2022 Wagner - Home 2/26/2022 LIU - Away

Wagner Schedule