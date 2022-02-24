Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wagner Seahawks (20-3, 13-1 NEC) hope to continue an eight-game road winning streak when they visit the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-22, 3-10 NEC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Rothman Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner

  • The Knights record 58.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 60.7 the Seahawks allow.
  • The Seahawks average just 1.5 more points per game (71.7) than the Knights give up to opponents (70.2).
  • The Knights make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

  • The Knights scoring leader is Brandon Rush, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Anquan Hill leads Fairleigh Dickinson in rebounding, averaging 5.1 per game, while Devon Dunn leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.0 in each contest.
  • The Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Dunn, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • John Square Jr. is Fairleigh Dickinson's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Wagner Players to Watch

  • Alex Morales has the top spot on the Seahawks leaderboards for scoring (17.9 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game), and assists (3.7 per game).
  • Morales is reliable from deep and leads the Seahawks with 1.0 made three per game.
  • Wagner's leader in steals is Morales with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Elijah Ford with 0.9 per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

L 91-82

Away

2/10/2022

Saint Francis (PA)

L 78-65

Home

2/12/2022

Sacred Heart

W 82-75

Home

2/17/2022

Merrimack

L 64-44

Away

2/19/2022

Bryant

L 105-93

Away

2/24/2022

Wagner

-

Home

2/26/2022

LIU

-

Away

Wagner Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

LIU

W 79-64

Home

2/10/2022

Mount St. Mary's

W 69-57

Home

2/12/2022

Merrimack

L 80-65

Home

2/17/2022

Sacred Heart

W 76-67

Away

2/19/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

W 78-68

Home

2/24/2022

Fairleigh Dickinson

-

Away

2/26/2022

Bryant

-

Away

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

