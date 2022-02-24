Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wagner Seahawks (20-3, 13-1 NEC) hope to continue an eight-game road winning streak when they visit the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-22, 3-10 NEC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Rothman Center
Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner
- The Knights record 58.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 60.7 the Seahawks allow.
- The Seahawks average just 1.5 more points per game (71.7) than the Knights give up to opponents (70.2).
- The Knights make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- The Knights scoring leader is Brandon Rush, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Anquan Hill leads Fairleigh Dickinson in rebounding, averaging 5.1 per game, while Devon Dunn leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.0 in each contest.
- The Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Dunn, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- John Square Jr. is Fairleigh Dickinson's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game.
Wagner Players to Watch
- Alex Morales has the top spot on the Seahawks leaderboards for scoring (17.9 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game), and assists (3.7 per game).
- Morales is reliable from deep and leads the Seahawks with 1.0 made three per game.
- Wagner's leader in steals is Morales with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Elijah Ford with 0.9 per game.
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
L 91-82
Away
2/10/2022
Saint Francis (PA)
L 78-65
Home
2/12/2022
Sacred Heart
W 82-75
Home
2/17/2022
Merrimack
L 64-44
Away
2/19/2022
Bryant
L 105-93
Away
2/24/2022
Wagner
-
Home
2/26/2022
LIU
-
Away
Wagner Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
LIU
W 79-64
Home
2/10/2022
Mount St. Mary's
W 69-57
Home
2/12/2022
Merrimack
L 80-65
Home
2/17/2022
Sacred Heart
W 76-67
Away
2/19/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 78-68
Home
2/24/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Away
2/26/2022
Bryant
-
Away
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
