Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Seton Hall Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Seton Hall opens its college basketball season on Wednesday night when it hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.
    Author:

    Seton Hall starts the season at home on Wednesday with its eyes on making it back to the NCAA tournament after missing out last year.

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pirates will have a lot of opportunities to prove how good they are before Big East play starts, as they take on four top-20 teams in their first eight games. 

    The Pirates will play No. 6 Michigan and No. 17 Ohio State in back-to-back games starting next week.

    First, though, Seton Hall needs to care of its first couple of games, starting with Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night.

    The Knights head to Seton Hall looking to pull off a big early-season upset as they try to improve on a 9-15 season last year.

    Fairleigh Dickinson has had a tough couple of years since they made the NCAA Tournament in 2019. They beat Prairie View A&M in the First Four game before losing to top-seeded Gonzaga in the first round.

    The Knights come in as huge underdogs but will try and shock the Pirates on their home court to start the season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Seton Hall Pirates

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122391
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Knicks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122670
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Magic

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15715403
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15769789
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Illinois at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16960309
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Buffalo at Michigan

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Buffalo vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy