Seton Hall opens its college basketball season on Wednesday night when it hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.

Seton Hall starts the season at home on Wednesday with its eyes on making it back to the NCAA tournament after missing out last year.

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall Today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates will have a lot of opportunities to prove how good they are before Big East play starts, as they take on four top-20 teams in their first eight games.

The Pirates will play No. 6 Michigan and No. 17 Ohio State in back-to-back games starting next week.

First, though, Seton Hall needs to care of its first couple of games, starting with Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night.

The Knights head to Seton Hall looking to pull off a big early-season upset as they try to improve on a 9-15 season last year.

Fairleigh Dickinson has had a tough couple of years since they made the NCAA Tournament in 2019. They beat Prairie View A&M in the First Four game before losing to top-seeded Gonzaga in the first round.

The Knights come in as huge underdogs but will try and shock the Pirates on their home court to start the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.