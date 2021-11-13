FGCU vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch FGCU vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game tips at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Loyola Chicago
-18.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU
- Last year, the 71 points per game the Ramblers averaged were just two more points than the Eagles allowed (69).
- The Eagles put up an average of 71.8 points per game last year, 15.7 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Ramblers had a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- The Eagles shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Ramblers averaged.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Cameron Krutwig led his team in both points (14.5) and rebounds (6.7) per contest last year, and also put up 2.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Lucas Williamson averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last year, shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Braden Norris paced the Ramblers at 3.2 assists per contest last season, while also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 8.5 points.
- Aher Uguak averaged 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 61.9% from the field.
- Marquise Kennedy put up 6.5 points, 1.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest last year.
FGCU Players to Watch
- Cyrus Largie put up 13.4 points per game last season to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Eli Abaev pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game, while Franco Miller Jr. averaged 2.8 assists per contest.
- Caleb Catto hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Catto averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Dakota Rivers notched 1.9 blocks per contest.
