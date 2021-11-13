FGCU vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch FGCU vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Caleb Catto (2) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 12, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Caleb Catto (2) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game tips at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Loyola Chicago vs FGCU Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Loyola Chicago

    -18.5

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU

    • Last year, the 71 points per game the Ramblers averaged were just two more points than the Eagles allowed (69).
    • The Eagles put up an average of 71.8 points per game last year, 15.7 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Ramblers had a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
    • The Eagles shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Ramblers averaged.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Cameron Krutwig led his team in both points (14.5) and rebounds (6.7) per contest last year, and also put up 2.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • Lucas Williamson averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last year, shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Braden Norris paced the Ramblers at 3.2 assists per contest last season, while also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 8.5 points.
    • Aher Uguak averaged 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 61.9% from the field.
    • Marquise Kennedy put up 6.5 points, 1.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest last year.

    FGCU Players to Watch

    • Cyrus Largie put up 13.4 points per game last season to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
    • Eli Abaev pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game, while Franco Miller Jr. averaged 2.8 assists per contest.
    • Caleb Catto hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Catto averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Dakota Rivers notched 1.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola-Chicago

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17127947
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola Chicago

    3 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Fresno State at Colorado State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17109160
    College Football

    How to Watch Delaware at Richmond

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15762866
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Georgetown

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17103601
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Delaware vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Caleb Catto (2) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    FGCU vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Caleb Catto (2) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy