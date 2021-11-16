FGCU vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch FGCU vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 USC Trojans (0-0) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch FGCU vs. USC
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Alico Arena
Key Stats for FGCU vs. USC
- Last year, the Trojans scored 5.9 more points per game (74.9) than the Eagles gave up (69.0).
- The Eagles' 71.8 points per game last year were 6.7 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans allowed to opponents.
- The Trojans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Eagles shot 42.9% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.0% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.
USC Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley accumulated 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Tahj Eaddy dispensed 2.8 assists per game while scoring 13.6 PPG.
- Eaddy hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Isaiah White and Mobley were defensive standouts last season, with White averaging 1.0 steal per game and Mobley collecting 2.8 blocks per contest.
FGCU Players to Watch
- Cyrus Largie put up 13.4 points per game last season to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Eli Abaev averaged 7.4 boards per game and Franco Miller Jr. dished out 2.8 assists per game.
- Caleb Catto knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Catto averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Dakota Rivers compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Northridge
W 89-49
Home
11/13/2021
Temple
W 76-71
Away
11/16/2021
FGCU
-
Away
11/22/2021
Dixie State
-
Home
11/25/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
12/1/2021
Utah
-
Home
12/4/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Florida National
W 94-57
Home
11/13/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 89-77
Away
11/16/2021
USC
-
Home
11/21/2021
Eckerd
-
Home
11/23/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
11/26/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
11/27/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
11/28/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
