FGCU vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch FGCU vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Caleb Catto (2) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 USC Trojans (0-0) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch FGCU vs. USC

    Key Stats for FGCU vs. USC

    • Last year, the Trojans scored 5.9 more points per game (74.9) than the Eagles gave up (69.0).
    • The Eagles' 71.8 points per game last year were 6.7 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans allowed to opponents.
    • The Trojans shot 47.2% from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • The Eagles shot 42.9% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.0% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Evan Mobley accumulated 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Tahj Eaddy dispensed 2.8 assists per game while scoring 13.6 PPG.
    • Eaddy hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Isaiah White and Mobley were defensive standouts last season, with White averaging 1.0 steal per game and Mobley collecting 2.8 blocks per contest.

    FGCU Players to Watch

    • Cyrus Largie put up 13.4 points per game last season to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
    • Eli Abaev averaged 7.4 boards per game and Franco Miller Jr. dished out 2.8 assists per game.
    • Caleb Catto knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Catto averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Dakota Rivers compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

    USC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 89-49

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Temple

    W 76-71

    Away

    11/16/2021

    FGCU

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Dixie State

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    FGCU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Florida National

    W 94-57

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 89-77

    Away

    11/16/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Eckerd

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    USC at Florida Gulf Coast

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

