Arizona State had its three-game winning streak snapped on a last second basket against a one-loss San Francisco team on Sunday night. Now the Sun Devils wrap up their nonconference schedule against Florida A&M, who is looking for its first win in its last six games.

Florida A&M is on a three-game west coast swing that has already see them drop games to Santa Clara and UC Santa Barbara.

How to Watch Florida A&M at Arizona State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream the Florida A&M at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona State is led by sophomore guard DJ Horne, who is averaging 13.4 points per game and has scored in double figures in 10 of his 12 games this season. Horne is shooting 40.5% from three-point range and is a perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line.

Horne is one of three Sun Devils averaging at least 10 points per game, along with forward Kimani Lawrence (11.3 PPG) and forward Marcus Bagley (10.0). Lawrence is a double-double machine for the Sun Devils as he leads the team with six, which is good for the 10th most in the nation.

Florida A&M has had 29 double-digit scorers through 11 games this season, led by senior guard MJ Randolph who is averaging 19.2 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per contest.

The Rattlers will look to continue to win the turnover battle, as they are ranked 63rd in the nation with a plus-3.2 turnover margin.

Regional restrictions may apply.