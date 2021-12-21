Florida A&M vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers guard MJ Randolph (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Florida A&M

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -16.5 132 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Florida A&M

The 64.2 points per game the Sun Devils average are 7.2 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (71.4).

The Rattlers score an average of 62.5 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 66.8 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

This season, the Sun Devils have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Rattlers' opponents have made.

The Rattlers are shooting 40.7% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 40.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Kimani Lawrence leads his squad in rebounds per game (8.2), and also posts 11.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Marreon Jackson averages a team-leading 4.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 27.4% from the field and 21.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

DJ Horne puts up 13.3 points and 1.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.8 rebounds, shooting 44.6% from the field and 40.5% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alonzo Gaffney puts up 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field.

Jay Heath puts up 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 37.2% from the floor.

Florida A&M Players to Watch