Florida A&M vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers guard MJ Randolph (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Florida A&M

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arizona State vs Florida A&M Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona State

    -16.5

    132 points

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Florida A&M

    • The 64.2 points per game the Sun Devils average are 7.2 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (71.4).
    • The Rattlers score an average of 62.5 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 66.8 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Sun Devils have a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Rattlers' opponents have made.
    • The Rattlers are shooting 40.7% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 40.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Kimani Lawrence leads his squad in rebounds per game (8.2), and also posts 11.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1 block.
    • Marreon Jackson averages a team-leading 4.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 27.4% from the field and 21.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • DJ Horne puts up 13.3 points and 1.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.8 rebounds, shooting 44.6% from the field and 40.5% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Alonzo Gaffney puts up 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field.
    • Jay Heath puts up 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 37.2% from the floor.

    Florida A&M Players to Watch

    • MJ Randolph is No. 1 on the Rattlers in scoring (19.2 points per game), rebounding (6.2) and assists (3.5), shooting 46% from the floor. He also posts 2.5 steals (ninth in college basketball) and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Bryce Moragne is posting 7.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • DJ Jones gives the Rattlers 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • The Rattlers get 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kamron Reaves.
    • Jalen Speer gets the Rattlers 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Florida A&M at Arizona State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

