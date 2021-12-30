Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash forward Jeriah Coleman (32) drives the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3) after losing eight road games in a row. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Florida A&M

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: State Farm Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Florida A&M

    • The Fighting Illini score 9.8 more points per game (81.2) than the Rattlers allow (71.4).
    • The Rattlers' 62.5 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini give up.
    • The Fighting Illini make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn puts up 17.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 62.2% from the field.
    • Alfonso Plummer puts up 17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field and 44.7% from downtown with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Coleman Hawkins posts 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Jacob Grandison averages 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Trent Frazier puts up 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

    Florida A&M Players to Watch

    • MJ Randolph leads the Rattlers in scoring (19.2 points per game), rebounding (6.2) and assists (3.5), shooting 46.0% from the floor. He also averages 2.5 steals (ninth in the country) and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • The Rattlers receive 7.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Bryce Moragne.
    • DJ Jones is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 47.8% of his shots from the field.
    • Kamron Reaves is posting 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 29.6% of his shots from the field and 20.4% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
    • The Rattlers get 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jalen Speer.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Florida A&M at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

