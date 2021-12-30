Dec 18, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash forward Jeriah Coleman (32) drives the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3) after losing eight road games in a row. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Florida A&M

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: State Farm Center

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Florida A&M

The Fighting Illini score 9.8 more points per game (81.2) than the Rattlers allow (71.4).

The Rattlers' 62.5 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 65.6 the Fighting Illini give up.

The Fighting Illini make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn puts up 17.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 0.9 assists, shooting 62.2% from the field.

Alfonso Plummer puts up 17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field and 44.7% from downtown with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Coleman Hawkins posts 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jacob Grandison averages 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Trent Frazier puts up 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Florida A&M Players to Watch