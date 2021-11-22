Florida A&M vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (2-1) play the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Florida A&M

    Miami vs Florida A&M Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Miami

    -16.5

    136.5 points

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Florida A&M

    • Last year, the 66.4 points per game the Hurricanes scored were only 2.1 fewer points than the Rattlers gave up (68.5).
    • The Rattlers put up an average of 65.7 points per game last year, 5.3 fewer points than the 71 the Hurricanes gave up to opponents.
    • The Hurricanes made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Rattlers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
    • The Rattlers shot 44.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.9% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Wong paced the Hurricanes with 17.1 points per contest and 2.4 assists last season, while also averaging 4.8 rebounds.
    • Anthony Walker posted 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assist per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
    • Nysier Brooks averaged a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game last season. He also put up 7.4 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.
    • Kameron McGusty posted 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Elijah Olaniyi put up 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    Florida A&M Players to Watch

    • MJ Randolph scored 15.3 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Bryce Moragne grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
    • Jalen Speer hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Randolph averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while DJ Jones compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Florida A&M at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17205918
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Kraken

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida A&M vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Miami vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Missouri vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SMU vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) greets Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) following the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy