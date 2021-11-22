Florida A&M vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (2-1) play the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Florida A&M
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Watsco Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami
-16.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Miami vs. Florida A&M
- Last year, the 66.4 points per game the Hurricanes scored were only 2.1 fewer points than the Rattlers gave up (68.5).
- The Rattlers put up an average of 65.7 points per game last year, 5.3 fewer points than the 71 the Hurricanes gave up to opponents.
- The Hurricanes made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Rattlers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- The Rattlers shot 44.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.9% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.
Miami Players to Watch
- Isaiah Wong paced the Hurricanes with 17.1 points per contest and 2.4 assists last season, while also averaging 4.8 rebounds.
- Anthony Walker posted 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assist per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Nysier Brooks averaged a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game last season. He also put up 7.4 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.
- Kameron McGusty posted 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Elijah Olaniyi put up 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- MJ Randolph scored 15.3 points and distributed 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Bryce Moragne grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
- Jalen Speer hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Randolph averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while DJ Jones compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Florida A&M at Miami
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)