Nov 5, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA;Florida A&M Rattlers guard Rod Melton Jr. (4), guard MJ Randolph (3), forward Bryce Moragne (23), center Evins Desir (22) and guard Brendon Myles (20) react in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.USC defeated Florida A&M 77-48. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports