How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (7-5) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Leavey Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Santa Clara
-18
140 points
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M
- The Broncos record 75.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.2 the Rattlers allow.
- The Rattlers' 62.2 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 69.3 the Broncos allow.
- The Broncos are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Rattlers allow to opponents.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Jalen Williams puts up 18.9 points and 3.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.1 rebounds, shooting 53.7% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Keshawn Justice leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.6), and also averages 14.3 points and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Parker Braun is averaging 9.7 points, 2.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
- PJ Pipes averages a team-high 4.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 36.4% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Josip Vrankic is putting up 10.2 points, 3.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- MJ Randolph is No. 1 on the Rattlers in scoring (18.2 points per game), rebounding (6.4) and assists (3.4), making 44.9% from the field. He also delivers 2.7 steals (seventh in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Rattlers receive 7.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Bryce Moragne.
- Kamron Reaves gives the Rattlers 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- DJ Jones gets the Rattlers 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jalen Speer is putting up 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 33.7% of his shots from the field and 28.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
