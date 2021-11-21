How to Watch Florida A&M at Miami in Men's College Basketball

On Sunday evening in college basketball action, Florida A&M will take on Miami in a very intriguing in-state matchup.

How to Watch Florida A&M Rattlers at Miami Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Coming into this matchup, Florida A&M has gone 1-1 to begin the season. The Rattlers are coming off of a 95-70 victory over Le Moyne-Owen in their last outing. They were led by guard MJ Randolph with 21 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the win.

On the other side of the court, the Hurricanes have started the season with a 2-1 record. In their last game, they beat Florida Atlantic by a final score of 68-66. Miami saw guard Isaiah Wong lead the way with 18 points and four rebounds in the win.

This should be a good matchup, even though the Hurricanes are expected to win. Florida A&M may not be a power school, but it has talent on its roster. Make sure to tune in to watch these in-state programs go at it.

Regional restrictions may apply.