How to Watch Florida A&M at Santa Clara

Santa Clara looks to snap its two-game losing streak on Friday night when it hosts Florida A&M in college basketball.

Santa Clara's great start to the season seems like a long time ago as the Broncos have lost five of their last seven. They started the year 5-0 with big wins over Stanford and TCU, but have struggled since.

Friday they will look to turn it around after losing back-to-back games against Boise State and Cal, both by 72-60 scores.

The Broncos host Florida A&M on Friday, looking to snap the losing streak and beat a Rattlers team that has lost three straight games.

Florida A&M comes into the game just 2-7 on the season and has yet to beat a Division I team.

It has been a tough start to the year for the Rattlers but they have had a tough schedule that has included Kansas State, Miami and Cincinnati.

They may have lost a bunch of games, but they hope the earlier season battles will help them when they get into conference play.

Friday they hope it can help them get a big road win against a Santa Clara team trying to get out of a slump.

