How to Watch Florida at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

Florida is in the middle of the pack in the Southeastern Conference. The Gators are 17-11 overall this season, but they are just 7-8 against conference opponents. They are 1-3 in their last four games.

The Gators have lost two games against top-25 teams: No. 6 Kentucky and No. 18 Arkansas. They had a huge upset win over No. 3 Auburn 63-62 bouncing back from a hard loss on the road to non-ranked Texas A&M.

How to Watch Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs Today:



Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Georgia is the last ranked team in the SEC, the same conference as Florida. The Bulldogs are 6-22 overall this season and just 1-14 inside of conference play.

They are currently riding an eight-game losing streak after losing to two top-25 ranked opponents and six non-ranked conference opponents.

The team is led by leading scorer Kario Oquendo who averages 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The last time these two teams played, Florida came away with the win 72-63 at home against Georgia. Senior guard Matt Jones went off with seven three-pointers and 23 points in the win.

