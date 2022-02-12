Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two top-5 SEC teams will face off as Florida takes on rival Kentucky on ESPN on Saturday afternoon.

Florida might not be ranked nationally, but it is still one of the top five teams in the Southeastern Conference, one of the hardest in the nation. The Gators are 16-8 overall this season and 6-5 inside of the SEC.

They are led by Colin Castleton, who draws a big matchup with Oscar Tshiebwe in this game. Castleton leads the team in scoring with 15.4 points and rebounding with 8.9 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kentucky is one of the teams in the SEC that is nationally ranked and one of the two ranked inside of the top-5. The Wildcats are No. 5 in the nation with an overall record of 20-4 and No. 2 in the conference with a record of 9-2.

The Wildcats bring a five-game winning streak into this match including a win over No. 8 Kansas. Their only loss in the last 10 games was to the No. 1 ranked SEC team, Auburn, 80-71.

They are led by star forward Oscar Tshiebwe who leads the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 15.9 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

valpo
College Basketball

How to Watch Valparaiso at Missouri State in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Iowa State in Men's College Basketball

just now
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at Oregon in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 24, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

just now
COPPIN STATE
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina State at Coppin State

just now
Colorado State Boise State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State vs Utah State

just now
nevada women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy