How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

Two top-5 SEC teams will face off as Florida takes on rival Kentucky on ESPN on Saturday afternoon.

Florida might not be ranked nationally, but it is still one of the top five teams in the Southeastern Conference, one of the hardest in the nation. The Gators are 16-8 overall this season and 6-5 inside of the SEC.

They are led by Colin Castleton, who draws a big matchup with Oscar Tshiebwe in this game. Castleton leads the team in scoring with 15.4 points and rebounding with 8.9 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats game on fuboTV

Kentucky is one of the teams in the SEC that is nationally ranked and one of the two ranked inside of the top-5. The Wildcats are No. 5 in the nation with an overall record of 20-4 and No. 2 in the conference with a record of 9-2.

The Wildcats bring a five-game winning streak into this match including a win over No. 8 Kansas. Their only loss in the last 10 games was to the No. 1 ranked SEC team, Auburn, 80-71.

They are led by star forward Oscar Tshiebwe who leads the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 15.9 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.

