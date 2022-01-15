Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SEC features a match-up of two middling teams looking to avoid the bottom in the Florida Gators and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Florida Gators (9-6) have dropped three straight here at the start of SEC play while the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5) have not fared too much better themselves. Both teams could use a big win to get back on track not only in conference play, but in their season overall before it is too late.

How to Watch Florida at South Carolina today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Watch Florida at South Carolina online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks won a thriller over a very good Vanderbilt team (72-70) in between two losses and look to get back on track here today:

This season the Gators and the Gamecocks have pretty similar profiles and are both coming off of at least one loss.

The Gators are averaging 72.6 points per game and giving up 63.4 points to their opponents while the Gamecocks are scoring 72.5 points and giving up 67.3 points to their opponents.

While the Gators started out strong with six wins in a row (losing six of their last nine), the Gamecocks started off 8-2 (losing three of their last five).

Colin Castleton is leading the way for the Gators with 15.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season. He has been a rock for the team, helping their offense score inside and open up opportunities for teammates on the perimeter.

For the Gamecocks, they have four players averaging between 9.7 and 11.3 points per game, led by Erik Stevenson’s 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

The difference tonight could come down to the Gators having a go-to scorer, while the Gamecocks score by committee.

