Tennessee hosts rival Florida on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game in college basketball.

Tennessee suffered its worst defeat of the year back on Jan. 15 when it lost to Kentucky 107-79. The Volunteers didn't let that game get them down as they have bounced back with a win against rival Vanderbilt and then a huge 64-50 win against then-No. 13 LSU.

How to Watch Florida at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The back-to-back wins have got the Vols back above .500 in the SEC at 4-3 and has given them a bit of life.

Wednesday, they will look to avoid a letdown against a Florida team coming off a loss to Ole Miss on Monday.

The Gators had their three-game winning streak snapped with the loss to the Rebels. The two teams were tied at halftime, but Ole Miss outscored Florida by 16 in the second half to take the win.

The loss was a bad one for the Gators who were starting to find some life in the SEC, but are back to just 3-4 in the conference and once again searching for some answers.

It won't be easy to get those on Wednesday when they take on a very good Tennessee team.

