Florida Atlantic vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) shoots the ball around UCF Knights forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (0-0) battle the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Miami

    Key Stats for Florida Atlantic vs. Miami

    • Last year, the Hurricanes recorded 66.4 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Owls allowed.
    • The Owls put up an average of 78.1 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Hurricanes had a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Owls' opponents made.
    • The Owls' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes gave up to their opponents (44.9%).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Wong averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
    • Nysier Brooks pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, while Harlond Beverly dished out 2.8 assists per contest.
    • Wong knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Beverly and Brooks were defensive standouts last season, with Beverly averaging 1.3 steals per game and Brooks collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

    • Michael Forrest averaged 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season.
    • Jailyn Ingram averaged 6.0 boards per game and Bryan Greenlee dished out 3.0 assists per game.
    • Forrest knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Kenan Blackshear and Karlis Silins were defensive standouts last season, with Blackshear averaging 1.5 steals per game and Silins collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Miami Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Canisius

    W 77-67

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UCF

    L 95-89

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    Florida Atlantic Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    New Mexico

    L 99-92

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Warner

    W 78-56

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    UT Martin

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    North Dakota

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Troy

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    JMU

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Stetson

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Miami at Florida Atlantic

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
