Florida Atlantic vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (0-0) battle the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Miami
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: FAU Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Florida Atlantic vs. Miami
- Last year, the Hurricanes recorded 66.4 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Owls allowed.
- The Owls put up an average of 78.1 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Hurricanes had a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Owls' opponents made.
- The Owls' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes gave up to their opponents (44.9%).
Miami Players to Watch
- Isaiah Wong averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
- Nysier Brooks pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, while Harlond Beverly dished out 2.8 assists per contest.
- Wong knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Beverly and Brooks were defensive standouts last season, with Beverly averaging 1.3 steals per game and Brooks collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Michael Forrest averaged 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season.
- Jailyn Ingram averaged 6.0 boards per game and Bryan Greenlee dished out 3.0 assists per game.
- Forrest knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Kenan Blackshear and Karlis Silins were defensive standouts last season, with Blackshear averaging 1.5 steals per game and Silins collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Canisius
W 77-67
Home
11/13/2021
UCF
L 95-89
Home
11/16/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
11/21/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
11/25/2021
Dayton
-
Home
12/1/2021
Penn State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Clemson
-
Home
12/8/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
New Mexico
L 99-92
Away
11/13/2021
Warner
W 78-56
Home
11/16/2021
Miami
-
Home
11/19/2021
UT Martin
-
Home
11/20/2021
North Dakota
-
Home
11/22/2021
Troy
-
Home
11/28/2021
JMU
-
Home
12/1/2021
Stetson
-
Home
