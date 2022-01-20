How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 2-2 C-USA) will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-7, 2-2 C-USA) after winning five straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: FAU Arena

Key Stats for Florida Atlantic vs. Western Kentucky

The 76.5 points per game the Hilltoppers put up are eight more points than the Owls allow (68.5).

The Owls put up an average of 75.2 points per game, seven more points than the 68.2 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.

This season, the Hilltoppers have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Owls' opponents have knocked down.

The Owls' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Hilltoppers have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hilltoppers this season is Jairus Hamilton, who averages 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Western Kentucky's leading rebounder is Jamarion Sharp averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Dayvion McKnight and his 6.5 assists per game.

Camron Justice leads the Hilltoppers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Josh Anderson is Western Kentucky's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Sharp leads them in blocks with 4.3 per contest.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Michael Forrest is at the top of the Owls scoring leaderboard with 14.2 points per game. He also collects 3.4 rebounds and dishes out 2.7 assists per game.

Vladislav Goldin has a stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 points and 0.4 assists per game for Florida Atlantic to take the top rebound spot on the team. Bryan Greenlee has the top spot for assists with 3.8 per game, adding 9.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.

Forrest knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.

Florida Atlantic's leader in steals is Alijah Martin with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Goldin with 0.8 per game.

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Kentucky L 95-60 Away 1/1/2022 Louisiana Tech L 74-73 Away 1/8/2022 Florida International W 84-71 Home 1/13/2022 Rice W 80-66 Home 1/15/2022 North Texas L 65-60 Home 1/20/2022 Florida Atlantic - Away 1/22/2022 Florida International - Away 1/27/2022 UAB - Home 1/29/2022 Middle Tennessee - Home 2/3/2022 Charlotte - Away 2/5/2022 Old Dominion - Away

Florida Atlantic Schedule