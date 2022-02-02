How to Watch Florida at Missouri

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida and Colin Castleton travel to its conference rival Missouri and Kobe Brown on Wednesday.

Florida is 13-8 over halfway through their season. Since starting SEC play, the Gators are 3-5. They've beaten South Carolina, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

However, they have lost most of their big games to ranked teams including losses to No. 1 ranked Auburn, No. 25 LSU, and No. 22 Tennessee. The Gators are led by Colin Castleton, a senior forward, who averages 15.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Missouri has had a worse overall season than Florida but a similar SEC record. It is 8-12 overall and just 2-5 in conference play. The Tigers have only beaten Alabama and Mississippi inside of the SEC and lost to Arkansas, Texas A&M, Alabama, No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky.

Their most recent loss came against another top-25 opponent, No. 20 Iowa State.

The Tigers are led by a junior forward Kobe Brown. Brown averages 13.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. It will make this game worth watching seeing the matchup between Brown and Castleton.

Both of these teams need conference wins to move up the rankings, but Missouri needs this for their overall record as well. Florida will go in as the favorites, but it shouldn't sleep on a dangerous Tigers' team.

