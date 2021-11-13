How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola Chicago

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Loyola Chicago Ramblers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida Gulf Coast heads on the road Saturday afternoon looking for its second straight win to start the season when it takes on Loyola Chicago.
    Florida Gulf Coast got off to a great start to the season when it ran through Florida International in its first game. The Eagles built a 19-point halftime lead and poured it on in the second half en route to a 94-57 win.

    How to Watch FGCU at Loyola Chicago Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live stream the FGCU at Loyola Chicago game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    FGCU is one of the most recognizable mid-major teams in the country after its Dunk City run through the tournament in 2013, but Saturday the Eagles take on a team that did it even better.

    Loyola Chicago made a memorable run to the Final Four in 2018 and made another run to the Sweet 16 last year after upsetting top-seeded Illinois.

    The Ramblers 2021-22 season started off great on Tuesday as they played a near-flawless game in beating Coppin State 103-45. It was a dominating performance for the Ramblers, and they couldn't have played any better.

    Saturday, fans will see which team is for real. Be sure to tune in to see two very good mid-major teams battle it out early in the season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17127947
