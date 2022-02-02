Florida State looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night when it visits Clemson in men's college basketball.

Florida State has hit a bit of a rough stretch as it has lost to Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech in its last two games. The Seminoles were coming off a six-game winning streak that had them 6-2 and in first place in the ACC, but have suffered two straight upset losses.

How to Watch Florida State at Clemson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Florida State at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They were playing great before the last two games as they had beat Miami twice and upset Duke in overtime.

Now they are looking to stop the freefall as they are in danger of falling out of the race for the ACC title.

Wednesday, they are desperate to get back in the win column as they take on a Clemson team that is coming off a two-point loss to Duke last Tuesday.

The Tigers nearly pulled off the upset, but the Blue Devils used a late run to take home the victory.

The loss was the fifth in the last seven games for the Tigers and has dropped them to 3-6 in the ACC and 11-9 overall.

Wednesday's game will be the first time they play in eight days and they hope the extended time off can get them back on track as they head into the second half of their ACC schedule.

Regional restrictions may apply.