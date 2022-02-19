Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State at Duke in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State travels to Duke Saturday evening looking to beat the Blue Devils for the second time this year

Florida State heads to Duke for the first of three straight road games looking to win its second straight game. The Seminoles snapped a six-game losing streak on Tuesday when they beat Clemson 81-80.

How to Watch Florida State at Duke in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Florida State at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win finally got them back in the win column for the first time since January 22nd. The last time the Seminoles won was when they beat Miami 61-60 in a game that put them in first place in the ACC.

Florida State was riding high with that win that was its sixth in a row and included an upset win over Duke but has now fallen to just 7-8 in the ACC.

Saturday they will look to stay on track and pick up another upset win over Duke on the Blue Devils home court.

Duke has lost just once since losing to Florida State and is a league-best 12-3. The Blue Devils have won three straight after getting a close 76-74 win against Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

These two teams have gone in opposite directions since their last meeting and Duke will look to keep it that way with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
