How to Watch Florida State at Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best team in the ACC hits the court as Florida State travels to Atlanta to take on conference rival George Tech on Wednesday.

Florida State is 13-5 overall this season and 6-2 in conference play in the ACC. The Seminoles are tied for the lead in the conference with Miami (FL). 

They are currently on a six-game winning streak, which was against all but one conference opponent. They beat Miami (FL) twice and upset one of the top teams in the country in No. 9 ranked Duke.

How to Watch Florida State Seminoles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech is on the opposite side of the standings as Florida State. The Yellow Jackets are 8-10 this season and just 1-6 in the ACC.

Their only conference win came against Boston College, outside of that, they have gone 2-5 in their last seven games including losses to Duke, North Carolina and Louisville.

Caleb Mills and Michael Devoe are on star watch in this game. The Seminoles' Mills averages a team-high 13.9 points and 2.8 assists per game. On the opposite side of the court, the Yellow Jackets' Devoe averages a team-high 19.5 points and 3.2 assists per game.

