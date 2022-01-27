How to Watch Florida State at Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Florida State is 13-5 overall this season and 6-2 in conference play in the ACC. The Seminoles are tied for the lead in the conference with Miami (FL).
They are currently on a six-game winning streak, which was against all but one conference opponent. They beat Miami (FL) twice and upset one of the top teams in the country in No. 9 ranked Duke.
How to Watch Florida State Seminoles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Today:
Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
Live stream the Florida State Seminoles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Georgia Tech is on the opposite side of the standings as Florida State. The Yellow Jackets are 8-10 this season and just 1-6 in the ACC.
Their only conference win came against Boston College, outside of that, they have gone 2-5 in their last seven games including losses to Duke, North Carolina and Louisville.
Caleb Mills and Michael Devoe are on star watch in this game. The Seminoles' Mills averages a team-high 13.9 points and 2.8 assists per game. On the opposite side of the court, the Yellow Jackets' Devoe averages a team-high 19.5 points and 3.2 assists per game.
Regional restrictions may apply.