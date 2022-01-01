Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State at NC State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    NC State looks to snap its four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Florida State in ACC action.
    Author:

    Florida State goes on the road Saturday afternoon looking to get its first ACC win of the year after it lost to Syracuse on Dec. 4. The Seminoles were supposed to play Boston College on Wednesday but had it postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

    How to Watch Florida State at NC State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Florida State at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saturday will be the first time the Seminoles are on the court since Dec. 15 when they beat Lipscomb 97-60. That win snapped a three-game losing streak and improved their record to 6-4 on the year.

    They hope the long break can get them back on track as they look to get that first ACC win against an NC State team that has lost four straight.

    The Wolfpack host the Seminoles after losing to Miami on Wednesday. The loss dropped them to 7-6 overall and 0-2 in the ACC. 

    It has been a tough stretch for the Wolfpack after they started the year 7-2 and were ten minutes away from upsetting No. 1 Purdue.

    Both of these teams have struggled lately and are desperate for their first ACC win when they play Saturday afternoon.

