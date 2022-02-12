How to Watch Florida State at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

North Carolina hosts Florida State on Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game

North Carolina narrowly missed getting upset on Tuesday night when it beat Clemson 79-77. The Tar Heels were coming off a 20 point loss to rival Duke and nearly lost for a second straight game.

How to Watch Florida State at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The win moved them to 9-4 in the ACC and kept them just a game back of Duke after the Blue Devils were upset by Virginia earlier this week.

Saturday afternoon they will look to keep pace when they host a Florida State team who is on a five-game losing streak.

The Seminoles continued their shocking slide on Wednesday when they were upset by a bad Pitt team 56-51. The loss dropped the former first-place team to 6-7 in the ACC and just 13-10 overall.

It has been a crazy fall for a Florida State team that was playing great basketball and had a huge upset win of Duke and a road win at Miami before this slump.

The Seminoles are now struggling to find answers and need wins soon or their hopes of making the NCAA Tournament are going to disappear.

