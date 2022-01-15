Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two legendary programs in college basketball take the court for another chapter with the Florida State Seminoles and the Syracuse Orange.

It has been an up and down season for the Florida State Seminoles (9-5). After a 5-1 start, they have played .500 basketball ever since with a struggling Syracuse Orange (8-8) team on deck who have lost five of their last eight games. Neither team seems like a real threat to the top of the ACC this season, but stringing together some wins now could go a long way for both teams.

How to Watch Florida State at Syracuse today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Florida State at Syracuse online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles were able to hold on at the end for a win over Miami (65-64) behind 15 points off the bench from Matthew Cleveland:

This season the Seminoles are averaging 73.0 points per game and giving up 67.9 points to opponents. They are on a two game winning streak, getting things back on track after losing four of six games, including a loss to the Orange.

In that game the Orange won in a grinding, low scoring game for the first and only time this season.

In their eight wins, they have scored 75+ points in every game.

The first game went to the Orange 63-60 and could be boiled down to one variable - shooting. The Orange shot 9-30 from three while the Seminoles shot 4-30 from deep. Everything else was fairly even across the board in an ugly, low scoring game.

For the Seminoles, they are about average across the board scoring 73.0 points per game and giving up 67.9 points to their opponents. Both almost smack dab in the middle of the NCAA.

This rematch could come down to the Orange getting more free and loose on offense like they prefer and if the Seminoles can pick an identity to lean on for a win.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Florida State at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
