Florida State travels to Boston College on Monday night in the second of three straight road games.

Florida State is in the middle of a three-game road trip, and the first game did not go well. The Seminoles played Duke tough for a half but just didn't have enough to keep up in an 88–70 loss.

How to Watch Florida State at Boston College in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The loss was the seventh in the last eight games for the Seminoles as their late-season slide continues.

Florida State did snap its six-game losing streak on Tuesday against Clemson, but Saturday the Blue Devils kept them from winning a second straight.

On Monday night, the Seminoles will look to stop their slide when they play a Boston College team that has lost five straight.

The Eagles are coming off a 20-point loss to Syracuse that dropped their record to 4–11 in the ACC.

Boston College has now lost six of its last seven games and has really struggled in conference play.

The Eagles did nearly pull off a big upset on Wednesday when they took Notre Dame to overtime but came up just a bit short in a 99–95 loss.

On Monday, they will look to finally end their losing streak as they take on a struggling Florida State team.

