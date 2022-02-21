Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (9-16, 4-11 ACC) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (14-12, 7-9 ACC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State

Florida State vs Boston College Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida State

-1

136.5 points

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Florida State

  • The 71.6 points per game the Seminoles record are only 3.4 more points than the Eagles allow (68.2).
  • The Eagles' 65.8 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the Seminoles give up.
  • This season, the Seminoles have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • The Eagles have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Caleb Mills is tops on his squad in both points (12.7) and assists (2.5) per contest, and also puts up 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Matthew Cleveland is posting 10.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Polite is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (5.5), and also puts up 9.7 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Rayquan Evans averages a team-leading 2.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.4 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the field.
  • Malik Osborne averages 10.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • The Eagles receive 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from DeMarr Langford Jr..
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is the Eagles' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he delivers 7.3 points and 1.3 assists.
  • Jaeden Zackery is putting up 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
  • Quinten Post is posting 8.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 47.0% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Florida State at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
