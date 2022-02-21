Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (9-16, 4-11 ACC) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (14-12, 7-9 ACC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -1 136.5 points

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Florida State

The 71.6 points per game the Seminoles record are only 3.4 more points than the Eagles allow (68.2).

The Eagles' 65.8 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the Seminoles give up.

This season, the Seminoles have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

The Eagles have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

Caleb Mills is tops on his squad in both points (12.7) and assists (2.5) per contest, and also puts up 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Matthew Cleveland is posting 10.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Anthony Polite is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (5.5), and also puts up 9.7 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Rayquan Evans averages a team-leading 2.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.4 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the field.

Malik Osborne averages 10.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch