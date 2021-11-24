Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Florida State vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) dribbles the ball past Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston University Terriers (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The Terriers have also won three games in a row.

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Boston University

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Florida State vs. Boston University

    • The 74.6 points per game the Seminoles record are 13.3 more points than the Terriers allow (61.3).
    • The Terriers average 10.1 more points per game (69.7) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (59.6).
    • The Seminoles are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Terriers allow to opponents.
    • The Terriers have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Seminoles is Malik Osborne, who accumulates 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
    • Rayquan Evans leads Florida State in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 7.2 points per contest.
    • Osborne leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Caleb Mills is Florida State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while John Butler leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Boston University Players to Watch

    • The Terriers' Javante McCoy averages enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Sukhmail Mathon grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.7 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Boston University rebounding leaderboard.
    • McCoy hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terriers.
    • Boston University's leader in steals is Walter Whyte with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mathon with 0.7 per game.

    Florida State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 105-70

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Florida

    L 71-55

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Tulane

    W 59-54

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    W 73-45

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Missouri

    W 81-58

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Boston University

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    Boston University Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Gordon

    W 85-61

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Northeastern

    L 49-48

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Hartford

    W 75-70

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 76-58

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Sam Houston

    W 72-59

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Binghamton

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Boston University at Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
