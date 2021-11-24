How to Watch Florida State vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston University Terriers (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The Terriers have also won three games in a row.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Boston University
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Boston University
- The 74.6 points per game the Seminoles record are 13.3 more points than the Terriers allow (61.3).
- The Terriers average 10.1 more points per game (69.7) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (59.6).
- The Seminoles are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Terriers allow to opponents.
- The Terriers have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
Florida State Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Seminoles is Malik Osborne, who accumulates 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Rayquan Evans leads Florida State in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 7.2 points per contest.
- Osborne leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Caleb Mills is Florida State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while John Butler leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Boston University Players to Watch
- The Terriers' Javante McCoy averages enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Sukhmail Mathon grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.7 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Boston University rebounding leaderboard.
- McCoy hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terriers.
- Boston University's leader in steals is Walter Whyte with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mathon with 0.7 per game.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Pennsylvania
W 105-70
Home
11/14/2021
Florida
L 71-55
Away
11/17/2021
Tulane
W 59-54
Home
11/21/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 73-45
Home
11/22/2021
Missouri
W 81-58
Home
11/24/2021
Boston University
-
Home
11/30/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/4/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
12/12/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
12/15/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/18/2021
UCF
-
Home
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Gordon
W 85-61
Home
11/16/2021
Northeastern
L 49-48
Away
11/18/2021
Hartford
W 75-70
Away
11/21/2021
Northern Illinois
W 76-58
Home
11/22/2021
Sam Houston
W 72-59
Away
11/24/2021
Florida State
-
Away
11/28/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/1/2021
George Washington
-
Away
12/4/2021
Binghamton
-
Home
12/8/2021
UMass-Lowell
-
Home
12/11/2021
Dartmouth
-
Away