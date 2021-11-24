Nov 14, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) dribbles the ball past Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston University Terriers (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The Terriers have also won three games in a row.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Boston University

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Boston University

The 74.6 points per game the Seminoles record are 13.3 more points than the Terriers allow (61.3).

The Terriers average 10.1 more points per game (69.7) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (59.6).

The Seminoles are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Terriers allow to opponents.

The Terriers have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Seminoles is Malik Osborne, who accumulates 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Rayquan Evans leads Florida State in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 7.2 points per contest.

Osborne leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Caleb Mills is Florida State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while John Butler leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Boston University Players to Watch

The Terriers' Javante McCoy averages enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Sukhmail Mathon grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.7 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Boston University rebounding leaderboard.

McCoy hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terriers.

Boston University's leader in steals is Walter Whyte with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mathon with 0.7 per game.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Pennsylvania W 105-70 Home 11/14/2021 Florida L 71-55 Away 11/17/2021 Tulane W 59-54 Home 11/21/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 73-45 Home 11/22/2021 Missouri W 81-58 Home 11/24/2021 Boston University - Home 11/30/2021 Purdue - Away 12/4/2021 Syracuse - Home 12/12/2021 South Carolina - Away 12/15/2021 Lipscomb - Home 12/18/2021 UCF - Home

Boston University Schedule