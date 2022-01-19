How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (10-5, 4-2 ACC) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Duke
- The Blue Devils record 83.1 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 68.1 the Seminoles give up.
- The Seminoles put up 8.0 more points per game (73.2) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (65.2).
- The Blue Devils make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- The Seminoles have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 17.9 points and grabs 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Duke's best passer is Wendell Moore, who averages 4.8 assists per game to go with his 15.4 PPG scoring average.
- Trevor Keels makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Caleb Mills scores 13 points and adds 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Seminoles' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Malik Osborne is at the top of the Florida State rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 11.1 points and tacks on 0.8 assists per game.
- Osborne is reliable from deep and leads the Seminoles with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Mills (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Florida State while John Butler (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Virginia Tech
W 76-65
Home
1/4/2022
Georgia Tech
W 69-57
Home
1/8/2022
Miami
L 76-74
Home
1/12/2022
Wake Forest
W 76-64
Away
1/15/2022
NC State
W 88-73
Home
1/18/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/25/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/29/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/31/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/5/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
NC State
W 83-81
Away
1/4/2022
Wake Forest
L 76-54
Away
1/8/2022
Louisville
W 79-70
Home
1/11/2022
Miami
W 65-64
Home
1/15/2022
Syracuse
W 76-71
Away
1/18/2022
Duke
-
Home
1/20/2022
North Florida
-
Home
1/22/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/26/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/29/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
2/2/2022
Clemson
-
Away