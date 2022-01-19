Jan 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots a free throw during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (10-5, 4-2 ACC) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Duke

The Blue Devils record 83.1 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 68.1 the Seminoles give up.

The Seminoles put up 8.0 more points per game (73.2) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (65.2).

The Blue Devils make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

The Seminoles have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 17.9 points and grabs 7.4 rebounds per game.

Duke's best passer is Wendell Moore, who averages 4.8 assists per game to go with his 15.4 PPG scoring average.

Trevor Keels makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

Caleb Mills scores 13 points and adds 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Seminoles' leaderboards in those statistics.

Malik Osborne is at the top of the Florida State rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 11.1 points and tacks on 0.8 assists per game.

Osborne is reliable from deep and leads the Seminoles with 1.4 made threes per game.

Mills (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Florida State while John Butler (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Virginia Tech W 76-65 Home 1/4/2022 Georgia Tech W 69-57 Home 1/8/2022 Miami L 76-74 Home 1/12/2022 Wake Forest W 76-64 Away 1/15/2022 NC State W 88-73 Home 1/18/2022 Florida State - Away 1/22/2022 Syracuse - Home 1/25/2022 Clemson - Home 1/29/2022 Louisville - Away 1/31/2022 Notre Dame - Away 2/5/2022 North Carolina - Away

