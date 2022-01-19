Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots a free throw during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (10-5, 4-2 ACC) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Duke

  • The Blue Devils record 83.1 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 68.1 the Seminoles give up.
  • The Seminoles put up 8.0 more points per game (73.2) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (65.2).
  • The Blue Devils make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • The Seminoles have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

  • The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 17.9 points and grabs 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Duke's best passer is Wendell Moore, who averages 4.8 assists per game to go with his 15.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Trevor Keels makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
  • Keels is Duke's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Mark Williams leads them in blocks with 3.4 per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Caleb Mills scores 13 points and adds 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Seminoles' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Malik Osborne is at the top of the Florida State rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 11.1 points and tacks on 0.8 assists per game.
  • Osborne is reliable from deep and leads the Seminoles with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Mills (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Florida State while John Butler (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Virginia Tech

W 76-65

Home

1/4/2022

Georgia Tech

W 69-57

Home

1/8/2022

Miami

L 76-74

Home

1/12/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-64

Away

1/15/2022

NC State

W 88-73

Home

1/18/2022

Florida State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

1/25/2022

Clemson

-

Home

1/29/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/31/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/5/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

NC State

W 83-81

Away

1/4/2022

Wake Forest

L 76-54

Away

1/8/2022

Louisville

W 79-70

Home

1/11/2022

Miami

W 65-64

Home

1/15/2022

Syracuse

W 76-71

Away

1/18/2022

Duke

-

Home

1/20/2022

North Florida

-

Home

1/22/2022

Miami

-

Away

1/26/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

1/29/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

2/2/2022

Clemson

-

Away

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Duke at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
