Florida State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3 ACC) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Duke -15 142.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Florida State

The Blue Devils score 9.2 more points per game (79.8) than the Seminoles allow (70.6).

The Seminoles put up 6.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (65.1).

The Blue Devils are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Seminoles allow to opponents.

The Seminoles are shooting 43.6% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.3% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posts 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.8 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 31% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Wendell Moore puts up a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 51.8% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mark Williams is putting up 10.6 points, 0.9 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Trevor Keels is averaging 11.9 points, 2.9 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

AJ Griffin posts 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 49.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in the country) with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch