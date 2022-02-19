Florida State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3 ACC) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Florida State

Duke vs Florida State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Duke

-15

142.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Florida State

  • The Blue Devils score 9.2 more points per game (79.8) than the Seminoles allow (70.6).
  • The Seminoles put up 6.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (65.1).
  • The Blue Devils are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Seminoles allow to opponents.
  • The Seminoles are shooting 43.6% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.3% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero posts 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.8 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 31% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Wendell Moore puts up a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 51.8% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Mark Williams is putting up 10.6 points, 0.9 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Trevor Keels is averaging 11.9 points, 2.9 assists and 4 rebounds per game.
  • AJ Griffin posts 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 49.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in the country) with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Caleb Mills tops the Seminoles in scoring (12.7 points per game) and assists (2.5), and posts 2.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Anthony Polite is the Seminoles' top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he contributes 9.7 points and 2.5 assists.
  • Matthew Cleveland gets the Seminoles 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Rayquan Evans is putting up a team-high 2.9 assists per contest. And he is delivering 8.4 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 42.2% of his shots from the field.
  • The Seminoles receive 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Malik Osborne.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Florida State at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
College Basketball

