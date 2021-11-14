Publish date:
How to Watch Florida State vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) play the Florida Gators (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-1
144.5 points
Key Stats for Florida vs. Florida State
- Last year, the Seminoles scored 77.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 70.3 the Gators allowed.
- The Gators scored five more points per game last year (74.2) than the Seminoles allowed their opponents to score (69.2).
- The Seminoles shot 47.4% from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Gators allowed to opponents.
- The Gators shot at a 47.1% clip from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Raiquan Gray was tops on the Seminoles at 6.4 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 2.2 assists and 11.9 points.
- Scottie Barnes was tops on the Seminoles at 3.9 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 9.9 points.
- Balsa Koprivica averaged 8.8 points, 0.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game last season.
- M.J. Walker posted a team-best 12.2 points per game last year. He also put up 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Anthony Polite posted 9.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Florida Players to Watch
- Tre Mann scored 16 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Colin Castleton pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.
- Noah Locke knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Tyree Appleby averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Castleton compiled 2.1 rejections per contest.
