    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Florida State vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray (1) and forward Malik Osborne (right) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) play the Florida Gators (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Florida State vs Florida Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida State

    -1

    144.5 points

    Key Stats for Florida vs. Florida State

    • Last year, the Seminoles scored 77.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 70.3 the Gators allowed.
    • The Gators scored five more points per game last year (74.2) than the Seminoles allowed their opponents to score (69.2).
    • The Seminoles shot 47.4% from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Gators allowed to opponents.
    • The Gators shot at a 47.1% clip from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Raiquan Gray was tops on the Seminoles at 6.4 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 2.2 assists and 11.9 points.
    • Scottie Barnes was tops on the Seminoles at 3.9 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 9.9 points.
    • Balsa Koprivica averaged 8.8 points, 0.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • M.J. Walker posted a team-best 12.2 points per game last year. He also put up 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Anthony Polite posted 9.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Tre Mann scored 16 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Colin Castleton pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.
    • Noah Locke knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Tyree Appleby averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Castleton compiled 2.1 rejections per contest.

