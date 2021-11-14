Florida State started its 2021-22 season with a blowout win over Penn on Wednesday. Penn hung tough with the Seminoles through the first 14 minutes, but then the depth and skill of Florida State took over.

How to Watch Florida State at Florida in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Seminoles would take a 12-point lead into halftime and then completely dominated the second half in the 105-70 win. The Seminoles showed why they are ranked 20th in the AP Poll and have been a team to be reckoned with under Leonard Hamilton.

Florida also opened up its season with a win, as it took care of Elon on Tuesday. The Gators raced out to a 23-point halftime lead, and despite being outscored by 10 in the second half, they cruised to the victory. Colin Castleton and Myreon Jones both scored 18 to lead the Gators to their first victory of the year.

Be sure to tune in to this SEC-ACC battle. It's early in the season, but one Florida team can claim bragging rights.

