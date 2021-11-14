Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In-state rivals battle on Sunday when Florida State takes on Florida.
    Author:

    Florida State started its 2021-22 season with a blowout win over Penn on Wednesday. Penn hung tough with the Seminoles through the first 14 minutes, but then the depth and skill of Florida State took over.

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Florida State at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Seminoles would take a 12-point lead into halftime and then completely dominated the second half in the 105-70 win. The Seminoles showed why they are ranked 20th in the AP Poll and have been a team to be reckoned with under Leonard Hamilton.

    Florida also opened up its season with a win, as it took care of Elon on Tuesday. The Gators raced out to a 23-point halftime lead, and despite being outscored by 10 in the second half, they cruised to the victory. Colin Castleton and Myreon Jones both scored 18 to lead the Gators to their first victory of the year.

    Be sure to tune in to this SEC-ACC battle. It's early in the season, but one Florida team can claim bragging rights. 

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
