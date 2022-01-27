Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) reacts to a call during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2 ACC) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-6 ACC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

Florida State vs Georgia Tech Betting Information

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

  • The Seminoles put up 73.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 69.4 the Yellow Jackets give up.
  • The Yellow Jackets' 70.2 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 68.5 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
  • The Seminoles make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • The Yellow Jackets' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Anthony Polite averages 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor.
  • Malik Osborne puts up a team-best 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 42.0% from the field and 37.0% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Matthew Cleveland posts 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Rayquan Evans averages 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Usher is averaging a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 15.2 points and 2.2 assists, making 49.1% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
  • The Yellow Jackets receive 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Khalid Moore.
  • The Yellow Jackets get 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kyle Sturdivant.
  • Deivon Smith is posting 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 36.8% of his shots from the field.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

