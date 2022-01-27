How to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) reacts to a call during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2 ACC) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-6 ACC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -5.5 137 points

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

The Seminoles put up 73.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 69.4 the Yellow Jackets give up.

The Yellow Jackets' 70.2 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 68.5 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

The Seminoles make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Yellow Jackets' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Florida State Players to Watch

Anthony Polite averages 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor.

Malik Osborne puts up a team-best 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 42.0% from the field and 37.0% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Matthew Cleveland posts 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Rayquan Evans averages 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch