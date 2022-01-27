How to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2 ACC) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-6 ACC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-5.5
137 points
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Florida State
- The Seminoles put up 73.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 69.4 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- The Yellow Jackets' 70.2 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 68.5 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
- The Seminoles make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- The Yellow Jackets' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
Florida State Players to Watch
- Anthony Polite averages 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor.
- Malik Osborne puts up a team-best 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 42.0% from the field and 37.0% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Matthew Cleveland posts 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Rayquan Evans averages 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher is averaging a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 15.2 points and 2.2 assists, making 49.1% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- The Yellow Jackets receive 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Khalid Moore.
- The Yellow Jackets get 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kyle Sturdivant.
- Deivon Smith is posting 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 36.8% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
26
2022
Florida State at Georgia Tech
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)