The Florida State Seminoles (5-4) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Lipscomb Bisons (5-6), losers of four straight. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Lipscomb

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Lipscomb

The Seminoles average 7.7 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Bisons allow (79.3).

The Bisons' 76.3 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 66.7 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

The Seminoles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bisons allow to opponents.

The Bisons' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Florida State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Malik Osborne is Florida State's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Anthony Polite is its best passer, distributing 3.2 assists in each contest.

Osborne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Seminoles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Mills and Rayquan Evans lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Evans in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Jacob Ognacevic is the top scorer for the Bisons with 16.5 points per game. He also tacks on 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game to his stats.

Parker Hazen puts up a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.8 assists per game for Lipscomb to take the top rebound spot on the team. KJ Johnson has the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 8.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per matchup.

Greg Jones is the most prolific from deep for the Bisons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Lipscomb's leader in steals is Will Pruitt (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ognacevic (0.8 per game).

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Missouri W 81-58 Home 11/24/2021 Boston University W 81-80 Home 11/30/2021 Purdue L 93-65 Away 12/4/2021 Syracuse L 63-60 Home 12/12/2021 South Carolina L 66-65 Away 12/15/2021 Lipscomb - Home 12/18/2021 UCF - Home 12/21/2021 North Florida - Home 12/29/2021 Boston College - Away 1/1/2022 NC State - Away 1/4/2022 Wake Forest - Away

Lipscomb Schedule