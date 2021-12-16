How to Watch Florida State vs. Lipscomb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (5-4) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Lipscomb Bisons (5-6), losers of four straight. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Lipscomb
- The Seminoles average 7.7 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Bisons allow (79.3).
- The Bisons' 76.3 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 66.7 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
- The Seminoles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bisons allow to opponents.
- The Bisons' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have given up to their opponents (41.1%).
Florida State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
- Malik Osborne is Florida State's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Anthony Polite is its best passer, distributing 3.2 assists in each contest.
- Osborne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Seminoles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Mills and Rayquan Evans lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Evans in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Jacob Ognacevic is the top scorer for the Bisons with 16.5 points per game. He also tacks on 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game to his stats.
- Parker Hazen puts up a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.8 assists per game for Lipscomb to take the top rebound spot on the team. KJ Johnson has the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 8.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per matchup.
- Greg Jones is the most prolific from deep for the Bisons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Lipscomb's leader in steals is Will Pruitt (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ognacevic (0.8 per game).
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Missouri
W 81-58
Home
11/24/2021
Boston University
W 81-80
Home
11/30/2021
Purdue
L 93-65
Away
12/4/2021
Syracuse
L 63-60
Home
12/12/2021
South Carolina
L 66-65
Away
12/15/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/18/2021
UCF
-
Home
12/21/2021
North Florida
-
Home
12/29/2021
Boston College
-
Away
1/1/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
Lipscomb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Kentucky Christian
W 86-67
Home
12/2/2021
Belmont
L 94-65
Away
12/5/2021
Chattanooga
L 85-64
Home
12/8/2021
Miami
L 76-59
Away
12/12/2021
Tennessee State
L 73-65
Home
12/15/2021
Florida State
-
Away
12/19/2021
Tennessee Wesleyan
-
Home
12/22/2021
LSU
-
Away
12/30/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
1/4/2022
North Alabama
-
Home
1/8/2022
Central Arkansas
-
Away