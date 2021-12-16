Skip to main content
    How to Watch Florida State vs. Lipscomb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida State Seminoles (5-4) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Lipscomb Bisons (5-6), losers of four straight. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Lipscomb

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Florida State vs. Lipscomb

    • The Seminoles average 7.7 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Bisons allow (79.3).
    • The Bisons' 76.3 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 66.7 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
    • The Seminoles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bisons allow to opponents.
    • The Bisons' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
    • Malik Osborne is Florida State's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Anthony Polite is its best passer, distributing 3.2 assists in each contest.
    • Osborne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Seminoles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
    • Mills and Rayquan Evans lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Evans in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Lipscomb Players to Watch

    • Jacob Ognacevic is the top scorer for the Bisons with 16.5 points per game. He also tacks on 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game to his stats.
    • Parker Hazen puts up a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.8 assists per game for Lipscomb to take the top rebound spot on the team. KJ Johnson has the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 8.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per matchup.
    • Greg Jones is the most prolific from deep for the Bisons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Lipscomb's leader in steals is Will Pruitt (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ognacevic (0.8 per game).

    Florida State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Missouri

    W 81-58

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Boston University

    W 81-80

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Purdue

    L 93-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Syracuse

    L 63-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    South Carolina

    L 66-65

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    NC State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    Lipscomb Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Kentucky Christian

    W 86-67

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Belmont

    L 94-65

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Chattanooga

    L 85-64

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Miami

    L 76-59

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Tennessee State

    L 73-65

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Tennessee Wesleyan

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Lipscomb at Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

