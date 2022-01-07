How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (7-5, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Louisville

The 73.2 points per game the Seminoles average are 6.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (66.4).

The Cardinals put up just 2.9 more points per game (71.0) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (68.1).

The Seminoles are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

The Cardinals' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

Florida State Players to Watch

The Seminoles scoring leader is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.1 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Malik Osborne leads Florida State in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Anthony Polite leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.9 in each contest.

The Seminoles get the most three-point shooting production out of Osborne, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.

The Florida State steals leader is Mills, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Rayquan Evans, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams has the top spot on the Cardinals leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 11.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Jarrod West dishes out more assists than any other Louisville teammate with 3.7 per game. He also averages 6.6 points and grabs 2.7 rebounds per game.

Noah Locke averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.

West (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisville while Williams (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Syracuse L 63-60 Home 12/12/2021 South Carolina L 66-65 Away 12/15/2021 Lipscomb W 97-60 Home 1/1/2022 NC State W 83-81 Away 1/4/2022 Wake Forest L 76-54 Away 1/8/2022 Louisville - Home 1/11/2022 Miami - Home 1/15/2022 Syracuse - Away 1/18/2022 Duke - Home 1/22/2022 Miami - Away 1/26/2022 Georgia Tech - Away

Louisville Schedule