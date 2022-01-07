How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (7-5, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Louisville
- The 73.2 points per game the Seminoles average are 6.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (66.4).
- The Cardinals put up just 2.9 more points per game (71.0) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (68.1).
- The Seminoles are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- The Cardinals' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
Florida State Players to Watch
- The Seminoles scoring leader is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.1 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Malik Osborne leads Florida State in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Anthony Polite leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.9 in each contest.
- The Seminoles get the most three-point shooting production out of Osborne, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
- The Florida State steals leader is Mills, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Rayquan Evans, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams has the top spot on the Cardinals leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 11.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
- Jarrod West dishes out more assists than any other Louisville teammate with 3.7 per game. He also averages 6.6 points and grabs 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Noah Locke averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.
- West (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisville while Williams (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Syracuse
L 63-60
Home
12/12/2021
South Carolina
L 66-65
Away
12/15/2021
Lipscomb
W 97-60
Home
1/1/2022
NC State
W 83-81
Away
1/4/2022
Wake Forest
L 76-54
Away
1/8/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/11/2022
Miami
-
Home
1/15/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/18/2022
Duke
-
Home
1/22/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/26/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
SE Louisiana
W 86-60
Home
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
L 82-72
Away
12/29/2021
Wake Forest
W 73-69
Home
1/2/2022
Georgia Tech
W 67-64
Away
1/5/2022
Pittsburgh
W 75-72
Home
1/8/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/12/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/19/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/22/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/24/2022
Virginia
-
Away