The Florida State Seminoles (2-1) go up against the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -7 138.5 points

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State

Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Seminoles averaged were 9.2 more points than the Lions allowed (68).

The Lions put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, only 0.3 more points than the 69.2 the Seminoles gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Seminoles had a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Lions' opponents made.

The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.7% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.

Florida State Players to Watch

Raiquan Gray led his squad in rebounds per game (6.4) last season, and also posted 11.9 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Scottie Barnes led his squad in assists per game (3.9) last year, and also posted 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Balsa Koprivica put up 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 59.9% from the field.

M.J. Walker was tops on his team in points per game (12.2) last year, and also averaged 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Anthony Polite posted 9.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last year.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch