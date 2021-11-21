Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Florida State vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida State Seminoles (2-1) go up against the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    Florida State vs Loyola Marymount (CA) Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida State

    -7

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State

    • Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Seminoles averaged were 9.2 more points than the Lions allowed (68).
    • The Lions put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, only 0.3 more points than the 69.2 the Seminoles gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Seminoles had a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Lions' opponents made.
    • The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.7% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Raiquan Gray led his squad in rebounds per game (6.4) last season, and also posted 11.9 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
    • Scottie Barnes led his squad in assists per game (3.9) last year, and also posted 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Balsa Koprivica put up 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 59.9% from the field.
    • M.J. Walker was tops on his team in points per game (12.2) last year, and also averaged 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Anthony Polite posted 9.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last year.

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

    • Eli Scott averaged 18.0 points, 8.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Joe Quintana hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Quintana and Mattias Markusson were defensive standouts last season, with Quintana averaging 1.1 steals per game and Markusson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount at Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    5:30
    PM/EST
