Publish date:
How to Watch Florida State vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (2-1) go up against the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-7
138.5 points
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Florida State
- Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Seminoles averaged were 9.2 more points than the Lions allowed (68).
- The Lions put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, only 0.3 more points than the 69.2 the Seminoles gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Seminoles had a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Lions' opponents made.
- The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.7% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Raiquan Gray led his squad in rebounds per game (6.4) last season, and also posted 11.9 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Scottie Barnes led his squad in assists per game (3.9) last year, and also posted 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Balsa Koprivica put up 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 59.9% from the field.
- M.J. Walker was tops on his team in points per game (12.2) last year, and also averaged 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Anthony Polite posted 9.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last year.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott averaged 18.0 points, 8.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Joe Quintana hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Quintana and Mattias Markusson were defensive standouts last season, with Quintana averaging 1.1 steals per game and Markusson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
