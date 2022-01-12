How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) shoots from inside the paint. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 79-70 at the Tucker Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Fsu V Louisville530

The Miami Hurricanes (13-3, 0-0 ACC) aim to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (8-5, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Miami

The Seminoles average 73.6 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 73.8 the Hurricanes allow.

The Hurricanes average 8.9 more points per game (77.1) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (68.2).

The Seminoles make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

The Hurricanes have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 13.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Florida State's leading rebounder is Malik Osborne averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Anthony Polite and his 2.9 assists per game.

Osborne leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mills and Rayquan Evans lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Evans in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty holds the top spot on the Hurricanes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Charlie Moore records more assists than any other Miami teammate with 3.7 per game. He also scores 12.4 points and pulls down 2.8 rebounds per game.

Moore is the top shooter from deep for the Hurricanes, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Moore (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sam Waardenburg (0.8 per game).

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 South Carolina L 66-65 Away 12/15/2021 Lipscomb W 97-60 Home 1/1/2022 NC State W 83-81 Away 1/4/2022 Wake Forest L 76-54 Away 1/8/2022 Louisville W 79-70 Home 1/11/2022 Miami - Home 1/15/2022 Syracuse - Away 1/18/2022 Duke - Home 1/22/2022 Miami - Away 1/26/2022 Georgia Tech - Away 1/29/2022 Virginia Tech - Home

Miami Schedule