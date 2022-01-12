Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) shoots from inside the paint. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 79-70 at the Tucker Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Fsu V Louisville530

The Miami Hurricanes (13-3, 0-0 ACC) aim to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (8-5, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Miami

  • The Seminoles average 73.6 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 73.8 the Hurricanes allow.
  • The Hurricanes average 8.9 more points per game (77.1) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (68.2).
  • The Seminoles make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • The Hurricanes have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 13.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
  • Florida State's leading rebounder is Malik Osborne averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Anthony Polite and his 2.9 assists per game.
  • Osborne leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mills and Rayquan Evans lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Evans in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty holds the top spot on the Hurricanes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
  • Charlie Moore records more assists than any other Miami teammate with 3.7 per game. He also scores 12.4 points and pulls down 2.8 rebounds per game.
  • Moore is the top shooter from deep for the Hurricanes, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Moore (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sam Waardenburg (0.8 per game).

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

South Carolina

L 66-65

Away

12/15/2021

Lipscomb

W 97-60

Home

1/1/2022

NC State

W 83-81

Away

1/4/2022

Wake Forest

L 76-54

Away

1/8/2022

Louisville

W 79-70

Home

1/11/2022

Miami

-

Home

1/15/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

1/18/2022

Duke

-

Home

1/22/2022

Miami

-

Away

1/26/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

1/29/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

Miami Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Stetson

W 82-72

Home

12/29/2021

NC State

W 91-83

Home

1/1/2022

Wake Forest

W 92-84

Home

1/5/2022

Syracuse

W 88-87

Home

1/8/2022

Duke

W 76-74

Away

1/11/2022

Florida State

-

Away

1/18/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

1/22/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/26/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

1/29/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

2/2/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Miami at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
