How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) celebrates with fans after the Seminoles beat the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (14-4, 6-1 ACC) hope to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (12-5, 5-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State

Miami vs Florida State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Miami

-2.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Miami vs. Florida State

  • The Hurricanes put up 76.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 69.0 the Seminoles give up.
  • The Seminoles score only 2.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.3).
  • The Hurricanes make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes with 18.0 points per game and 6.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.
  • Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Charlie Moore is tops on the Hurricanes at 3.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 12.5 points.
  • Jordan Miller is putting up 8.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
  • Sam Waardenburg posts 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • The Seminoles get 9.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Anthony Polite.
  • Malik Osborne is putting up a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.2 points and 0.9 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
  • Matthew Cleveland gives the Seminoles 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Rayquan Evans gives the Seminoles 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Florida State at Miami

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
