How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (14-4, 6-1 ACC) hope to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (12-5, 5-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Watsco Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami
-2.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Miami vs. Florida State
- The Hurricanes put up 76.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 69.0 the Seminoles give up.
- The Seminoles score only 2.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.3).
- The Hurricanes make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes with 18.0 points per game and 6.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.
- Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Charlie Moore is tops on the Hurricanes at 3.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 12.5 points.
- Jordan Miller is putting up 8.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Sam Waardenburg posts 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Florida State Players to Watch
- The Seminoles get 9.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Anthony Polite.
- Malik Osborne is putting up a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.2 points and 0.9 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Matthew Cleveland gives the Seminoles 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Rayquan Evans gives the Seminoles 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
