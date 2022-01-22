How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) celebrates with fans after the Seminoles beat the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (14-4, 6-1 ACC) hope to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (12-5, 5-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Miami -2.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Miami vs. Florida State

The Hurricanes put up 76.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 69.0 the Seminoles give up.

The Seminoles score only 2.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.3).

The Hurricanes make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes with 18.0 points per game and 6.2 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Charlie Moore is tops on the Hurricanes at 3.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 12.5 points.

Jordan Miller is putting up 8.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Sam Waardenburg posts 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Florida State Players to Watch