Florida State and Missouri battle it out for the Jacksonville Classic title on Monday evening in men's college basketball.

The Florida State men's basketball team won its second game in a row Sunday when it blew out Loyola Marymount in the semifinals of the Jacksonville Classic. The Seminoles used their size to dominate the Lions in the 28-point win.

How to Watch Florida State vs Missouri Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Florida State vs Missouri game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back wins come after the Seminoles had lost their first game of the year to rival Florida last Sunday.

On Monday night, they will compete for the Jacksonville Classic title when they play a Missouri team coming off an overtime win against SMU on Sunday night.

The Tigers battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit against SMU to send the game to overtime before they took control in the extra period to come away with an 80–75 win.

The win was their second in a row and has them at 3–1 on the year. The Tigers have played well in three wins, but they also have a 14-point upset loss to Kansas City on their record.

OnMonday, they will look to put that ugly loss even further behind them and pick up a huge win against a very good Florida State team.

Regional restrictions may apply.