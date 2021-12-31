Florida State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) drives past Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

    The NC State Wolf Pack (7-6, 0-0 ACC) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Florida State Seminoles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch NC State vs. Florida State

    Key Stats for NC State vs. Florida State

    • The 77.2 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 11.2 more points than the Seminoles give up (66.0).
    • The Seminoles put up an average of 74.1 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 75.5 the Wolf Pack allow.
    • The Wolf Pack make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Dereon Seabron paces his squad in points (18.6), rebounds (10.2) and assists (3.0) per contest, shooting 51.7% from the field. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Jericole Hellems puts up 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Terquavion Smith is averaging 13.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
    • Cam Hayes is putting up 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Ebenezer Dowuona posts 4.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game, shooting 60.6% from the floor.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Anthony Polite is the Seminoles' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he posts 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.
    • Caleb Mills is posting a team-best 12.2 points per game. And he is producing 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
    • Malik Osborne paces the Seminoles in rebounding (7.2 per game), and produces 11.8 points and 0.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Matthew Cleveland gives the Seminoles 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Rayquan Evans gives the Seminoles 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Florida State at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
