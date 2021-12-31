Florida State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (7-6, 0-0 ACC) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Florida State Seminoles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream: Available on fuboTV
Key Stats for NC State vs. Florida State
- The 77.2 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 11.2 more points than the Seminoles give up (66.0).
- The Seminoles put up an average of 74.1 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 75.5 the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron paces his squad in points (18.6), rebounds (10.2) and assists (3.0) per contest, shooting 51.7% from the field. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jericole Hellems puts up 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Terquavion Smith is averaging 13.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Cam Hayes is putting up 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- Ebenezer Dowuona posts 4.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game, shooting 60.6% from the floor.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Anthony Polite is the Seminoles' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he posts 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.
- Caleb Mills is posting a team-best 12.2 points per game. And he is producing 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
- Malik Osborne paces the Seminoles in rebounding (7.2 per game), and produces 11.8 points and 0.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Matthew Cleveland gives the Seminoles 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Rayquan Evans gives the Seminoles 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
