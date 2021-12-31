Florida State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 15, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) drives past Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (7-6, 0-0 ACC) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Florida State Seminoles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: PNC Arena

Key Stats for NC State vs. Florida State

The 77.2 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 11.2 more points than the Seminoles give up (66.0).

The Seminoles put up an average of 74.1 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 75.5 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron paces his squad in points (18.6), rebounds (10.2) and assists (3.0) per contest, shooting 51.7% from the field. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jericole Hellems puts up 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Terquavion Smith is averaging 13.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Cam Hayes is putting up 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Ebenezer Dowuona posts 4.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game, shooting 60.6% from the floor.

Florida State Players to Watch