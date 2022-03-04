Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) attempts to shoot over Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) attempts to shoot over Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (11-19, 4-15 ACC) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 9-10 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. NC State

  • The Seminoles record just 4.4 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (75.3).
  • The Wolf Pack put up only 2.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (71.0).
  • The Seminoles are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
  • The Wolf Pack have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Caleb Mills leads the Seminoles in scoring, tallying 12.7 points per game to go with 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
  • Florida State's leading rebounder is Anthony Polite averaging 5.4 boards per game and its best passer is Rayquan Evans and his 2.8 assists per game.
  • Mills leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Florida State steals leader is Mills, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Butler, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron paces the Wolf Pack scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
  • Terquavion Smith knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolf Pack.
  • NC State's leader in steals is Seabron (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona (1.8 per game).

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Clemson

W 81-80

Home

2/19/2022

Duke

L 88-70

Away

2/21/2022

Boston College

L 71-55

Away

2/26/2022

Virginia

W 64-63

Away

3/2/2022

Notre Dame

W 74-70

Home

3/5/2022

NC State

-

Home

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Pittsburgh

L 71-69

Away

2/15/2022

Georgia Tech

W 76-61

Away

2/23/2022

Boston College

L 69-61

Home

2/26/2022

North Carolina

L 84-74

Home

3/2/2022

Wake Forest

L 101-76

Away

3/5/2022

Florida State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

NC State at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy