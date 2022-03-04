How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) attempts to shoot over Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (11-19, 4-15 ACC) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (16-13, 9-10 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. NC State

The Seminoles record just 4.4 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (75.3).

The Wolf Pack put up only 2.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (71.0).

The Seminoles are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

The Wolf Pack have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

Caleb Mills leads the Seminoles in scoring, tallying 12.7 points per game to go with 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Florida State's leading rebounder is Anthony Polite averaging 5.4 boards per game and its best passer is Rayquan Evans and his 2.8 assists per game.

Mills leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Florida State steals leader is Mills, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Butler, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron paces the Wolf Pack scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Terquavion Smith knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolf Pack.

NC State's leader in steals is Seabron (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona (1.8 per game).

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Clemson W 81-80 Home 2/19/2022 Duke L 88-70 Away 2/21/2022 Boston College L 71-55 Away 2/26/2022 Virginia W 64-63 Away 3/2/2022 Notre Dame W 74-70 Home 3/5/2022 NC State - Home

NC State Schedule