Florida State vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) attempts to shoot over Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) attempts to shoot over Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents meet when the Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 8-10 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-8, 14-4 ACC) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Notre Dame

  • The Seminoles put up only 4.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.3).
  • The Fighting Irish's 72.1 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 71.0 the Seminoles allow.
  • The Seminoles are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
  • Anthony Polite is Florida State's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.5 per game, while Rayquan Evans is its best passer, distributing 2.7 assists in each contest.
  • Mills leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mills and John Butler lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Butler in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Blake Wesley scores 14.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Fighting Irish.
  • The Notre Dame leaders in rebounding and assists are Paul Atkinson with 7.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Prentiss Hubb with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).
  • Dane Goodwin knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Irish.
  • Notre Dame's leader in steals is Wesley with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Atkinson with 0.6 per game.

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

North Carolina

L 94-74

Away

2/15/2022

Clemson

W 81-80

Home

2/19/2022

Duke

L 88-70

Away

2/21/2022

Boston College

L 71-55

Away

2/26/2022

Virginia

W 64-63

Away

3/2/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

3/5/2022

NC State

-

Home

Notre Dame Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Clemson

W 76-61

Away

2/16/2022

Boston College

W 99-95

Home

2/19/2022

Wake Forest

L 79-74

Away

2/23/2022

Syracuse

W 79-69

Home

2/26/2022

Georgia Tech

W 90-56

Home

3/2/2022

Florida State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Notre Dame at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) celebrates after Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) hit a 3-point shot during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game in Cincinnati at the Cintas Center Syndication The Enquirer
College Basketball

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
43 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marshall vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
43 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
44 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) attempts to shoot over Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
44 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores center Liam Robbins (middle) shoots the ball against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 minutes ago
Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) looks to the basket over shooting through George Washington Colonials guard James Bishop (11) defense in the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

George Washington vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
45 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives on Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game in Cincinnati at the Cintas Center, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Seton Hall Pirates defeated Xavier Musketeers 82-66. Seton Hall Pirates At Xavier Musketeers 6029
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
46 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
47 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) shoots the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy