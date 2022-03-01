Florida State vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC opponents meet when the Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 8-10 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-8, 14-4 ACC) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Notre Dame
- The Seminoles put up only 4.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.3).
- The Fighting Irish's 72.1 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 71.0 the Seminoles allow.
- The Seminoles are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
Florida State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
- Anthony Polite is Florida State's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.5 per game, while Rayquan Evans is its best passer, distributing 2.7 assists in each contest.
- Mills leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mills and John Butler lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Butler in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Blake Wesley scores 14.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Fighting Irish.
- The Notre Dame leaders in rebounding and assists are Paul Atkinson with 7.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Prentiss Hubb with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).
- Dane Goodwin knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Irish.
- Notre Dame's leader in steals is Wesley with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Atkinson with 0.6 per game.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
North Carolina
L 94-74
Away
2/15/2022
Clemson
W 81-80
Home
2/19/2022
Duke
L 88-70
Away
2/21/2022
Boston College
L 71-55
Away
2/26/2022
Virginia
W 64-63
Away
3/2/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
3/5/2022
NC State
-
Home
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Clemson
W 76-61
Away
2/16/2022
Boston College
W 99-95
Home
2/19/2022
Wake Forest
L 79-74
Away
2/23/2022
Syracuse
W 79-69
Home
2/26/2022
Georgia Tech
W 90-56
Home
3/2/2022
Florida State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Notre Dame at Florida State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
