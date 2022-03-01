Florida State vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) attempts to shoot over Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents meet when the Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 8-10 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-8, 14-4 ACC) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Notre Dame

The Seminoles put up only 4.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.3).

The Fighting Irish's 72.1 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 71.0 the Seminoles allow.

The Seminoles are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

Florida State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Anthony Polite is Florida State's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.5 per game, while Rayquan Evans is its best passer, distributing 2.7 assists in each contest.

Mills leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mills and John Butler lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Butler in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Blake Wesley scores 14.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Fighting Irish.

The Notre Dame leaders in rebounding and assists are Paul Atkinson with 7.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.5 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Prentiss Hubb with 3.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).

Dane Goodwin knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame's leader in steals is Wesley with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Atkinson with 0.6 per game.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 North Carolina L 94-74 Away 2/15/2022 Clemson W 81-80 Home 2/19/2022 Duke L 88-70 Away 2/21/2022 Boston College L 71-55 Away 2/26/2022 Virginia W 64-63 Away 3/2/2022 Notre Dame - Home 3/5/2022 NC State - Home

Notre Dame Schedule