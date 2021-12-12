Skip to main content
    How to Watch Florida State at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida State looks to snap its two-game losing streak on Sunday against South Carolina.
    Author:

    Florida State heads on the road for a Sunday matinee against South Carolina. The Seminoles are coming in losers of two-straight as they were whipped by Purdue in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and then lost their ACC opener 63-60 to Syracuse.

    How to Watch Florida State vs South Carolina in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Florida State vs South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The losses dropped their record to 5-3 on the year as they have had a tough start to the year. The Seminoles also have a loss to rival Florida and needed overtime to beat Boston University.

    Sunday, though, they will look to put that behind them when they take on a South Carolina team that is coming off a 13-point win against Georgetown.

    The Gamecocks win against the Hoyas helped them bounce back from an upset loss to Coastal Carolina a week and a half ago.

    Outside of that loss to the Chanticleers, South Carolina has played well so far this year. They do have another loss to Princeton but it was a close, hard-fought game. 

    They will get their biggest test of the year against Florida State on Sunday and they will look to get a nice resume-building win against the Seminoles.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

