How to Watch Florida State at South Carolina

Florida State looks to snap its two-game losing streak on Sunday against South Carolina.

Florida State heads on the road for a Sunday matinee against South Carolina. The Seminoles are coming in losers of two-straight as they were whipped by Purdue in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and then lost their ACC opener 63-60 to Syracuse.

How to Watch Florida State vs South Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The losses dropped their record to 5-3 on the year as they have had a tough start to the year. The Seminoles also have a loss to rival Florida and needed overtime to beat Boston University.

Sunday, though, they will look to put that behind them when they take on a South Carolina team that is coming off a 13-point win against Georgetown.

The Gamecocks win against the Hoyas helped them bounce back from an upset loss to Coastal Carolina a week and a half ago.

Outside of that loss to the Chanticleers, South Carolina has played well so far this year. They do have another loss to Princeton but it was a close, hard-fought game.

They will get their biggest test of the year against Florida State on Sunday and they will look to get a nice resume-building win against the Seminoles.

