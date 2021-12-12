Nov 14, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) dribbles the ball past Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-2) will host the Florida State Seminoles (5-3) after winning five home games in a row. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida State

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -6 137.5 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Florida State

The Seminoles score 5.9 more points per game (72.4) than the Gamecocks allow (66.5).

The Gamecocks score just 4.1 more points per game (70.9) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (66.8).

The Seminoles make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).

Florida State Players to Watch

Caleb Mills paces his team in both points (12.6) and assists (2.8) per contest, and also puts up 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 2.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malik Osborne is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.3), and also puts up 11.4 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Anthony Polite is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.1), and also posts 8.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Matthew Cleveland posts 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rayquan Evans is averaging 6.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.

South Carolina Players to Watch