Publish date:
How to Watch Florida State vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-2) will host the Florida State Seminoles (5-3) after winning five home games in a row. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-6
137.5 points
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Florida State
- The Seminoles score 5.9 more points per game (72.4) than the Gamecocks allow (66.5).
- The Gamecocks score just 4.1 more points per game (70.9) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (66.8).
- The Seminoles make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).
Florida State Players to Watch
- Caleb Mills paces his team in both points (12.6) and assists (2.8) per contest, and also puts up 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 2.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Malik Osborne is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.3), and also puts up 11.4 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Anthony Polite is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.1), and also posts 8.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Matthew Cleveland posts 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Rayquan Evans is averaging 6.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson is putting up a team-high 12.3 points per contest. And he is contributing 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, making 34.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.1% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- Wildens Leveque leads the Gamecocks in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 10.4 points and 0.5 assists. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- James Reese is the Gamecocks' top assist man (2.3 per game), and he contributes 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds.
- The Gamecocks receive 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Jermaine Couisnard.
- Devin Carter gets the Gamecocks 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
12
2021
Florida State at South Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)