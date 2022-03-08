Florida State vs. Syracuse: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball past North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Jericole Hellems (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 seed Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC) play the No. 9 seed Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) in the ACC Tournament Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, starting at 12:00 PM. Watch as both teams look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Syracuse

The Seminoles average only 3.7 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Orange allow (75.2).

The Orange score 5.6 more points per game (76.7) than the Seminoles give up (71.1).

This season, the Seminoles have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Orange's opponents have knocked down.

The Orange have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

The Seminoles scoring leader is Caleb Mills, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Anthony Polite leads Florida State in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Rayquan Evans leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.

Mills leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Florida State steals leader is Mills, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Butler, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim scores 19.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Orange.

The Syracuse leaders in rebounding and assists are Cole Swider with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.4 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Joseph Girard III with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).

Boeheim knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Orange.

Syracuse's leader in steals is Girard with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jesse Edwards with 2.8 per game.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Duke L 88-70 Away 2/21/2022 Boston College L 71-55 Away 2/26/2022 Virginia W 64-63 Away 3/2/2022 Notre Dame W 74-70 Home 3/5/2022 NC State W 89-76 Home 3/9/2022 Syracuse - Home

Syracuse Schedule