Florida State vs. Syracuse: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball past North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Jericole Hellems (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 seed Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC) play the No. 9 seed Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) in the ACC Tournament Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, starting at 12:00 PM. Watch as both teams look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Syracuse

  • The Seminoles average only 3.7 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Orange allow (75.2).
  • The Orange score 5.6 more points per game (76.7) than the Seminoles give up (71.1).
  • This season, the Seminoles have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Orange's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Orange have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • The Seminoles scoring leader is Caleb Mills, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Anthony Polite leads Florida State in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Rayquan Evans leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
  • Mills leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Florida State steals leader is Mills, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Butler, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim scores 19.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Orange.
  • The Syracuse leaders in rebounding and assists are Cole Swider with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.4 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Joseph Girard III with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
  • Boeheim knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Orange.
  • Syracuse's leader in steals is Girard with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jesse Edwards with 2.8 per game.

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Duke

L 88-70

Away

2/21/2022

Boston College

L 71-55

Away

2/26/2022

Virginia

W 64-63

Away

3/2/2022

Notre Dame

W 74-70

Home

3/5/2022

NC State

W 89-76

Home

3/9/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

Syracuse Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

Georgia Tech

W 74-73

Home

2/23/2022

Notre Dame

L 79-69

Away

2/26/2022

Duke

L 97-72

Home

2/28/2022

North Carolina

L 88-79

Away

3/5/2022

Miami

L 75-72

Home

3/9/2022

Florida State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs. Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
