How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (9-5, 3-2 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Carrier Dome, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State

Syracuse vs Florida State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Syracuse

-2.5

149.5 points

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Florida State

  • The Orange score 78.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles allow.
  • The Seminoles score an average of 73.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Orange give up.
  • The Orange make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • The Seminoles are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 42.2% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim is tops on his team in points per contest (18.9), and also puts up 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jesse Edwards averages 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 2.9 blocked shots.
  • Jimmy Boeheim is putting up 14.8 points, 1.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.
  • Cole Swider averages a team-best 7.0 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.8 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 40.9% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Joseph Girard III posts a team-high 4.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.6 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Malik Osborne is posting a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.1 points and 0.8 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
  • Caleb Mills is No. 1 on the Seminoles in scoring (12.6 points per game), and posts 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also posts 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Anthony Polite is the Seminoles' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he delivers 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.
  • The Seminoles receive 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Matthew Cleveland.
  • Rayquan Evans gets the Seminoles 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Florida State at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

