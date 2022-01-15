How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (9-5, 3-2 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Carrier Dome, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Syracuse
-2.5
149.5 points
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Florida State
- The Orange score 78.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles allow.
- The Seminoles score an average of 73.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Orange give up.
- The Orange make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Seminoles are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 42.2% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is tops on his team in points per contest (18.9), and also puts up 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jesse Edwards averages 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 2.9 blocked shots.
- Jimmy Boeheim is putting up 14.8 points, 1.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Cole Swider averages a team-best 7.0 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.8 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 40.9% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Joseph Girard III posts a team-high 4.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.6 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Malik Osborne is posting a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.1 points and 0.8 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Caleb Mills is No. 1 on the Seminoles in scoring (12.6 points per game), and posts 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also posts 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Anthony Polite is the Seminoles' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he delivers 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.
- The Seminoles receive 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Matthew Cleveland.
- Rayquan Evans gets the Seminoles 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
