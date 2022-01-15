How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (9-5, 3-2 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Carrier Dome, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Carrier Dome

Carrier Dome Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total Syracuse -2.5 149.5 points

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Florida State

The Orange score 78.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles allow.

The Seminoles score an average of 73.0 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Orange give up.

The Orange make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Seminoles are shooting 44.2% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 42.2% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim is tops on his team in points per contest (18.9), and also puts up 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jesse Edwards averages 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 2.9 blocked shots.

Jimmy Boeheim is putting up 14.8 points, 1.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Cole Swider averages a team-best 7.0 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.8 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 40.9% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Joseph Girard III posts a team-high 4.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.6 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch