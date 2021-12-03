How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) will host the Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-0 ACC) after winning five home games in a row. The contest tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Syracuse
- The Seminoles score 7.8 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Orange give up (81.9).
- The Orange score 16.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Seminoles allow (67.3).
- This season, the Seminoles have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Orange's opponents have knocked down.
- The Orange have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
Florida State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
- Florida State's leading rebounder is Malik Osborne averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Anthony Polite and his 3.0 assists per game.
- Osborne leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mills is Florida State's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while John Butler leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is the top scorer for the Orange with 21.0 points per game. He also adds 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Syracuse leaders in rebounding and assists are Jimmy Boeheim with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Joseph Girard III with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).
- Girard is consistent from three-point range and leads the Orange with 3.3 made threes per game.
- Syracuse's leader in steals is Buddy Boeheim with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jesse Edwards with 2.7 per game.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Tulane
W 59-54
Home
11/21/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 73-45
Home
11/22/2021
Missouri
W 81-58
Home
11/24/2021
Boston University
W 81-80
Home
11/30/2021
Purdue
L 93-65
Away
12/4/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
12/12/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
12/15/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/18/2021
UCF
-
Home
12/21/2021
North Florida
-
Home
12/29/2021
Boston College
-
Away
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Colgate
L 100-85
Home
11/24/2021
VCU
L 67-55
Home
11/25/2021
Arizona State
W 92-84
Home
11/26/2021
Auburn
L 89-68
Away
11/30/2021
Indiana
W 112-110
Home
12/4/2021
Florida State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/11/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
12/18/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
12/21/2021
Cornell
-
Home
12/29/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home