The Florida State Seminoles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) will host the Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-0 ACC) after winning five home games in a row. The contest tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Syracuse

The Seminoles score 7.8 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Orange give up (81.9).

The Orange score 16.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Seminoles allow (67.3).

This season, the Seminoles have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Orange's opponents have knocked down.

The Orange have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Florida State's leading rebounder is Malik Osborne averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Anthony Polite and his 3.0 assists per game.

Osborne leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mills is Florida State's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while John Butler leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim is the top scorer for the Orange with 21.0 points per game. He also adds 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his statistics.

The Syracuse leaders in rebounding and assists are Jimmy Boeheim with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Joseph Girard III with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).

Girard is consistent from three-point range and leads the Orange with 3.3 made threes per game.

Syracuse's leader in steals is Buddy Boeheim with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jesse Edwards with 2.7 per game.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Tulane W 59-54 Home 11/21/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 73-45 Home 11/22/2021 Missouri W 81-58 Home 11/24/2021 Boston University W 81-80 Home 11/30/2021 Purdue L 93-65 Away 12/4/2021 Syracuse - Home 12/12/2021 South Carolina - Away 12/15/2021 Lipscomb - Home 12/18/2021 UCF - Home 12/21/2021 North Florida - Home 12/29/2021 Boston College - Away

Syracuse Schedule