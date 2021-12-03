Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida State Seminoles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) will host the Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-0 ACC) after winning five home games in a row. The contest tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Florida State vs. Syracuse

    • The Seminoles score 7.8 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Orange give up (81.9).
    • The Orange score 16.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Seminoles allow (67.3).
    • This season, the Seminoles have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Orange's opponents have knocked down.
    • The Orange have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
    • Florida State's leading rebounder is Malik Osborne averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Anthony Polite and his 3.0 assists per game.
    • Osborne leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Mills is Florida State's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while John Butler leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim is the top scorer for the Orange with 21.0 points per game. He also adds 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Syracuse leaders in rebounding and assists are Jimmy Boeheim with 6.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.3 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Joseph Girard III with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).
    • Girard is consistent from three-point range and leads the Orange with 3.3 made threes per game.
    • Syracuse's leader in steals is Buddy Boeheim with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jesse Edwards with 2.7 per game.

    Florida State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Tulane

    W 59-54

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    W 73-45

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Missouri

    W 81-58

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Boston University

    W 81-80

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Purdue

    L 93-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    Syracuse Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Colgate

    L 100-85

    Home

    11/24/2021

    VCU

    L 67-55

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Arizona State

    W 92-84

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Auburn

    L 89-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Indiana

    W 112-110

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Syracuse at Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

