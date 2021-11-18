Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26

    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26

    The Florida State Seminoles (1-1) take on the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Tulane

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Florida State vs. Tulane

    • Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Seminoles scored were 10.7 more points than the Green Wave allowed (66.5).
    • The Green Wave put up 5.3 fewer points per game last year (63.9) than the Seminoles gave up to opponents (69.2).
    • The Seminoles shot 47.4% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Green Wave allowed to opponents.
    • The Green Wave shot 38.3% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 39.7% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • M.J. Walker put up 12.2 points per game last season to go with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Raiquan Gray averaged 6.4 boards per game and Scottie Barnes dished out 3.9 assists per game.
    • Walker hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Barnes averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Balsa Koprivica notched 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Tulane Players to Watch

    • Jaylen Forbes tallied 16.4 points and 5.3 boards per game last season.
    • Jordan Walker averaged 4.3 assists per game while also scoring 13.0 points per contest.
    • Forbes made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jordan Walker and Kevin Cross were defensive standouts last season, with Jordan Walker averaging 1.7 steals per game and Cross collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Florida State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 105-70

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Florida

    L 71-55

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Boston University

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    Tulane Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 70-67

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Southern

    L 73-70

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Drexel

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Tulane at Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    college wrestling
    College Wrestling

    How to Watch North Carolina at Nebraska in College Wrestling

    2 minutes ago
    santa cruz warriors
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars

    2 minutes ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Valparaiso at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles past Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
    College Basketball

    Tulane vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy