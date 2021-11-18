Publish date:
How to Watch Florida State vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (1-1) take on the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Tulane
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Tulane
- Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Seminoles scored were 10.7 more points than the Green Wave allowed (66.5).
- The Green Wave put up 5.3 fewer points per game last year (63.9) than the Seminoles gave up to opponents (69.2).
- The Seminoles shot 47.4% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Green Wave allowed to opponents.
- The Green Wave shot 38.3% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 39.7% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.
Florida State Players to Watch
- M.J. Walker put up 12.2 points per game last season to go with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Raiquan Gray averaged 6.4 boards per game and Scottie Barnes dished out 3.9 assists per game.
- Walker hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Barnes averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Balsa Koprivica notched 1.3 blocks per contest.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Jaylen Forbes tallied 16.4 points and 5.3 boards per game last season.
- Jordan Walker averaged 4.3 assists per game while also scoring 13.0 points per contest.
- Forbes made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Jordan Walker and Kevin Cross were defensive standouts last season, with Jordan Walker averaging 1.7 steals per game and Cross collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Pennsylvania
W 105-70
Home
11/14/2021
Florida
L 71-55
Away
11/17/2021
Tulane
-
Home
11/21/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
11/24/2021
Boston University
-
Home
11/30/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/4/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
12/12/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
SE Louisiana
W 70-67
Home
11/13/2021
Southern
L 73-70
Home
11/17/2021
Florida State
-
Away
11/22/2021
Drexel
-
Home
11/30/2021
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
12/4/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
12/7/2021
Charleston (SC)
-
Home
12/14/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
