Florida State vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats center Chris Vogt (33) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The UCF Knights (7-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Florida State Seminoles (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida State vs. UCF

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: MSG
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Florida State vs. UCF

    • The 74.1 points per game the Seminoles score are 10.5 more points than the Knights give up (63.6).
    • The Knights score an average of 73.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 66.0 the Seminoles allow.
    • This season, the Seminoles have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.
    • The Knights have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
    • Malik Osborne is Florida State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Anthony Polite is its best passer, averaging 3.4 assists in each contest.
    • The Seminoles get the most three-point shooting production out of Osborne, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
    • Mills and Rayquan Evans lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Evans in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    UCF Players to Watch

    • Darin Green Jr. is at the top of the Knights scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also grabs 2.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.
    • UCF's leader in rebounds is C.J. Walker with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 4.8 per game.
    • Green is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knights, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
    • UCF's leader in steals is Perry (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Cheikh Mbacke Diong (1.6 per game).

    Florida State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Boston University

    W 81-80

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Purdue

    L 93-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Syracuse

    L 63-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    South Carolina

    L 66-65

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Lipscomb

    W 97-60

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    NC State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    UCF Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 65-62

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Auburn

    L 85-68

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 81-45

    Home

    12/11/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 83-68

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Temple

    W 65-48

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    SMU

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Temple

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    UCF vs. Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

