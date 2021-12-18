Florida State vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Florida State vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCF Knights (7-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Florida State Seminoles (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida State vs. UCF
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. UCF
- The 74.1 points per game the Seminoles score are 10.5 more points than the Knights give up (63.6).
- The Knights score an average of 73.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 66.0 the Seminoles allow.
- This season, the Seminoles have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.
- The Knights have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
Florida State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
- Malik Osborne is Florida State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Anthony Polite is its best passer, averaging 3.4 assists in each contest.
- The Seminoles get the most three-point shooting production out of Osborne, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
- Mills and Rayquan Evans lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Evans in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
UCF Players to Watch
- Darin Green Jr. is at the top of the Knights scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also grabs 2.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.
- UCF's leader in rebounds is C.J. Walker with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 4.8 per game.
- Green is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knights, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- UCF's leader in steals is Perry (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Cheikh Mbacke Diong (1.6 per game).
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Boston University
W 81-80
Home
11/30/2021
Purdue
L 93-65
Away
12/4/2021
Syracuse
L 63-60
Home
12/12/2021
South Carolina
L 66-65
Away
12/15/2021
Lipscomb
W 97-60
Home
12/18/2021
UCF
-
Home
12/21/2021
North Florida
-
Home
12/29/2021
Boston College
-
Away
1/1/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/8/2022
Louisville
-
Home
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Oklahoma
L 65-62
Home
12/1/2021
Auburn
L 85-68
Away
12/5/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 81-45
Home
12/11/2021
N.C. A&T
W 83-68
Home
12/15/2021
Temple
W 65-48
Away
12/18/2021
Florida State
-
Away
12/22/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
12/30/2021
Michigan
-
Home
1/2/2022
SMU
-
Away
1/5/2022
Temple
-
Home
1/8/2022
Tulsa
-
Home