Florida State vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

The UCF Knights (7-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Florida State Seminoles (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida State vs. UCF

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. UCF

The 74.1 points per game the Seminoles score are 10.5 more points than the Knights give up (63.6).

The Knights score an average of 73.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 66.0 the Seminoles allow.

This season, the Seminoles have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.

The Knights have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Seminoles this season is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Malik Osborne is Florida State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.2 per game, while Anthony Polite is its best passer, averaging 3.4 assists in each contest.

The Seminoles get the most three-point shooting production out of Osborne, who makes 1.6 threes per game.

Mills and Rayquan Evans lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Evans in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

UCF Players to Watch

Darin Green Jr. is at the top of the Knights scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also grabs 2.3 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.

UCF's leader in rebounds is C.J. Walker with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 4.8 per game.

Green is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Knights, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

UCF's leader in steals is Perry (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Cheikh Mbacke Diong (1.6 per game).

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Boston University W 81-80 Home 11/30/2021 Purdue L 93-65 Away 12/4/2021 Syracuse L 63-60 Home 12/12/2021 South Carolina L 66-65 Away 12/15/2021 Lipscomb W 97-60 Home 12/18/2021 UCF - Home 12/21/2021 North Florida - Home 12/29/2021 Boston College - Away 1/1/2022 NC State - Away 1/4/2022 Wake Forest - Away 1/8/2022 Louisville - Home

UCF Schedule